Segway ZT3 Pro: The new e-scooter is all-terrain

At the IFA tech fair in Berlin, Segway is presenting its new e-scooter for road and off-road adventures for the first time. Its speciality: it has full suspension, high ground clearance and 11-inch all-terrain tyres.

Many e-scooters cut a fine figure on the road, but as soon as the surface is not smooth, it becomes difficult. Without suspension, for example, every bump hits your arms. This is different with the new Segway ZT3 Pro. It was not only built for roads or country lanes, but also for off-road use.

Three things are important here: ground clearance, tyres and suspension. The Segway ZT3 Pro has a ground clearance of just over 15 centimetres. The tubeless tyres measure 11 inches and are specially designed for stony, sandy or earthy surfaces. The e-scooter has double telescopic suspension at the front and the rear axle is also sprung. The entire scooter is waterproof to IPX5 standard. This means protection against water jets from all sides: You can ride it through the rain and even through a puddle.

Both axles of the new Segway are sprung.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The motor can accelerate the scooter up to 20 or 25 kilometres per hour - depending on what is permitted in the respective country. The range is up to 56 kilometres in sport mode and up to 70 kilometres in eco mode. The Segway can cope with gradients of up to 25 per cent. The payload of up to 120 kilograms is higher than many other models.

Drive wheel does not spin on slippery surfaces

Another special feature is the assistants, which are designed to ensure a safe ride. Under the name Segride, Segway has installed a stability enhancement system that enables stable straight-line travel even at full speed. A Traction Control System (TCS) is used as a digital assistant, just like the one you know from your car. When starting off or accelerating, for example on slippery surfaces, this prevents the wheel from spinning.

The X is not illuminated in all supermarkets - because it is not permitted as a second front light everywhere.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The Segway ZT3 Pro D has front and rear indicators and a three-inch hexagonal screen, which should be easy to read even in direct sunlight. The scooter can be locked and unlocked via the Ninebot app - even automatically as soon as you approach the vehicle with your mobile in your pocket. The scooter can also be integrated into Apple's "Where is?" system so that you always have your last location in view.

The Segway ZT3 Pro D should be available in Europe at the end of 2024, the price has not yet been set.