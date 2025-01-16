Shelly launches the fourth generation of its smart home modules

Shelly presented the Gen4 modules at CES 2025. The main innovation is the addition of the Zigbee wireless standard.

Shelly is known for its smart home actuators, sensors and flush-mounted modules. The manufacturer presented the "Generation 4" line-up at CES 2025.

The fourth generation can now be controlled via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the Zigbee wireless standard. There was no information on whether the new chipsets will also support the Thread protocol.

The new product line comprises six flush-mounted modules:

Shelly 1 Gen4: A relay for controlling garage doors or lighting.

Shelly 1PM Gen4: It provides power metering in addition to Shelly 1.

Shelly 2PM Gen4: The two-channel relay typically handles the control of devices with bidirectional motors such as roller shutters or blinds. Consumption measurement is also integrated.

The more compact Mini series is designed for installation in existing sockets in walls or ceilings. The new Gen4 modules are:

Shelly 1 Mini Gen4: An 8-amp relay designed primarily for controlling lights.

Shelly 1PM Mini Gen4: Switches electrical devices of all kinds (from small electric heaters to food processors) and offers power measurement. A maximum of 8 amps is also permitted here.

Shelly EM Mini Gen4: Was designed exclusively for energy measurement and can handle up to 16 A.

Shelly also presented the "Flood Gen4", a detector for monitoring leaks.

The market launch of the Gen4 series is planned for the first quarter of 2025. Prices have not yet been communicated.

The timing of the announcement comes as something of a surprise, as Shelly only released the "Gen3" Matter certification a few months ago.

I last upgraded the guest room with six Shellys in November. As the room was not well lit by the Wi-Fi, I needed a repeater. With Zigbee, I could probably have saved myself this purchase. Now I'm annoyed that I didn't wait to upgrade. Greater transparency in the product policy would be desirable in terms of better planning.