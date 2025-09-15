Your data. Your choice.

Shelly
News + Trends
70

Shelly presents "Wall Display XL" and many other innovations

Stephan Lamprecht
15.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

Shelly presented a new control centre and sensors at IFA 2025. A look at the highlights.

Shelly has built up a large fan base among smart home enthusiasts in recent years. The company is known for its compact relays and switches that can be installed in standard junction boxes in the home. And can therefore transform almost any electrical appliance into a smart device. At IFA 2025, a few new products stood out in particular.

Wall Display XL is the new command centre

Technically and visually, the «Wall Display XL» is the highlight of the new products. The 10.1-inch screen with touch can be integrated into standard flush-mounted boxes. Powered by a quad-core processor, the screen not only controls Shelly devices. The direct operation of Home Assistant was also presented. A proximity and brightness sensor activates the display automatically.

Similar products had already been presented by Aqara and Xiaomi. Perhaps this will catch on as a trend. Because as convenient as the operation of control centres via smartphone may be. Guests who want to control the light and temperature in a room are like a foreign body in the system. I have solved this at home with a smart speaker in the guest room and a discarded tablet with kiosk mode in the hallway. It works, but it's still tinkering.

In addition to touch operation, the Shelly screen has four configurable physical buttons, an integrated switching relay for loads up to 1500 watts and stereo speakers with 2 watts of power each. External Bluetooth and Sonos speakers can also be controlled via dual-band WLAN 6 for 2.4 and 5 GHz and Bluetooth 5.4. And the integrated media player plays Internet radio.

Smart energy management with new power strip

The power strip «Power Strip 4 Gen4» does not require any tinkering or in-depth knowledge of electrical engineering. The Matter-certified part offers four illuminated, individually switchable and measurable sockets.

The power strip with Matter support is an easy entry into the Shelly world.
Source: Shelly
Source: Shelly

In addition to «Matter over Wi-Fi», the device also supports Bluetooth and Zigbee. This allows the bar to be controlled via various platforms. It will go on sale in the colours white and black.

New water and motion detector

Shelly is expanding its range of sensors with the «Flood Gen4». The battery-powered component is designed to detect water damage and rain. The device is supplied with a two-metre sensor cable that can be extended up to 150 metres. In the event of leaks, the device warns both via an integrated buzzer and an app notification.

The Flood Gen4 can also detect leaks away from the installation site thanks to extensions.
Source: Shelly
Source: Shelly

The new «Presence Gen4» differs from other motion detectors in that it also detects people sitting still. This makes it more of a «presence sensor». It is designed to detect up to six people in ten configurable zones. The concept aims to avoid false alarms and save energy, as the automation reacts to presence and not to movement. This would also enable targeted lighting, ventilation or heating in different zones, depending on the wishes of the person in question.

Shelly has not yet given any specific availability dates or prices for the new products, but they should be available soon «» . It is therefore not yet clear when we will be adding them to the range.

Header image: Shelly

Stephan Lamprecht
Comments

