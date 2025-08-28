News + Trends 3 0

Shimano presents gravel race shoe with innovative cleat system

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 28.8.2025

Shimano calls this innovative technology the Ponton-Cleat-System. And with the RX910 S-PHYRE, it is launching a cycling shoe that is completely focussed on performance. The Japanese company is fully in line with the trend.

Power transmission at road level, off-road capabilities and all-day comfort - the new cycling shoe from Shimano should offer nothing less. As the manufacturer writes in a press release, the RX910 S-PHYRE was co-developed by professional gravel athletes such as Pete Stetina.

«Of course, you can also compete in gravel races with road or MTB shoes», the rider is quoted as saying. «But to optimise performance on gravel, we need a light and stiff shoe that offers a solid contact surface for even power transfer and can also handle the occasional hike-a-bike or muddy race.»

Gravel racer Pete Stetina played a key role in the development of the RX910 S-PHYRE.

Source: Shimano

New cleat system

According to Shimano, the centrepiece of the new gravel shoe is the pontoon cleat system. This new function comprises a pair of modular, interchangeable TPU blocks that are designed to significantly improve the contact point between shoe and pedal and optimise power transmission. According to the manufacturer, the system enables pedalling like with a racing shoe while maintaining SPD compatibility and off-road functionality.

«For me, the Ponton-Cleat system is the most exciting thing about this shoe», says Stetina. «You now have road stability and power transmission and at the same time the off-road advantages such as mud repellence and quick engagement of the SPD system.»

The new cleat system with TPU blocks on the right and left.

Source: Shimano

As Shimano further writes in the press release, the pontoons in the RX910 - unlike conventional contact blocks that are attached to the outsole - are part of the cleat interface itself. This means that they move with the position of the cleats, vertically or laterally, ensuring consistent grip and efficiency. Regardless of how the cleats are adjusted.

In addition, the pontoons are interchangeable, so riders can start every race with a solid shoe-pedal interface. The RX910 is an ideal match for Shimano SPD pedals. The most suitable models are PD-M9200 and PD-M8100 for seamless power transmission and double-sided entry, which is essential for demanding climbs and technical terrain.

Gravel racing has left puberty behind and replaced the adventure romance of bikepacking as a trend. Countless races such as The Traka, The Rift or the UCI race series bear witness to this. It is therefore not surprising that manufacturers such as the Swiss brand Bixs presented a new race gravel bike and an ambitious racing team this year. Or Shimano has just launched a performance-orientated gravel shoe on the brand.

The pontoons on the new gravel shoe are part of the cleats themselves.

Source: Shimano

Main features of the Shimano S-PHYRE RX910

Stiff carbon sole (stiffness grade 12/12) for maximum power transmission

seamless midsole construction reduces stack height and improves foot stability

double drainage holes drain water during river crossings and on rainy days while providing ventilation on hot rides

TPU tread sole with lightweight lugs shed mud while providing sufficient traction for technical off-bike terrain

Anti-twist stabiliser in the heel counter keeps the foot securely in position during explosive sprints and long efforts

dual BOA-Fit system with Li2 twist locks ensures a micro-adjustable fit and secure closure while riding

Wraparound upper that is comfortable, breathable and built to last

Product data

Weight: 304 grams (size 43)

Colours: black, white, blue, deep blue

Stiffness: 12

Standard sizes: 38-48

Half sizes: 41.5-46.5

Width sizes: 40-48

Price: CHF 400.00

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the new S-PHYRE RX910 gravel bike shoe from Shimano in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Shimano

