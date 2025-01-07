Shokz presents new "OpenFit 2" and "OpenMeet" headphones

Shokz is a pioneer in open-ear headphone technology. With the "OpenFit 2" sports and lifestyle headphones, the manufacturer aims to improve the sound. With the "OpenMeet", Shokz offers a headset for professional use that was honoured with a CES Innovation Award 2025.

The manufacturer Shokz has made a name for itself among sports and outdoor enthusiasts, particularly with bone-sound headphones such as the "Open Run Pro 2" and the "Open Swim Pro". The two products now presented, the "OpenFit 2" and the "OpenMeet", are aimed more at everyday and office use.

The OpenFit 2 relies on two separate drivers

Outdoor fans love open-ear headphones above all because they can still hear ambient noise while listening. However, the headphones do not yet come close to the sound of in-ear headphones.

Shokz now believes it can close this gap to some extent. The new OpenFit 2 utilises two drivers in each ear piece, known as DualBoost technology. According to the manufacturer, the low-frequency driver should ensure clear, distortion-free bass even at high volumes. The bass is also boosted by a special Shokz algorithm.

Flexible temples and new technologies are designed to ensure comfort and good sound.

Source: Shokz

The high-frequency driver is designed to deliver clear highs and mids. Unlike the bone-sound headphones from Shokz, the OpenFit 2 (like the predecessor model) rely on the air transmission path. The headphones sit outside the ear canal. The sound waves from the speakers are channelled so that they reach the eardrum via the shortest route.

Now with physical control buttons

The OpenFit 2 are designed for athletes who want to use their headphones for both training and everyday use. The previous model relied on touch controls suitable for everyday use to control the volume, skip songs or switch between music and phone calls. However, the small touch controls were difficult to use during sport, as a practical test showed. The OpenFit 2 has now rectified this weakness and relies on a combination of physical buttons and touch.

Weight, battery life and other features

At 9.4 grams, the Open Fit 2 is around one gram heavier than its predecessor. However, there are significant improvements to the battery life, which is now eleven hours instead of the previous seven. Thanks to the quick-charging function, the headphones are ready for two hours of use again after ten minutes of charging.

Multipoint pairing makes it possible to connect two devices at the same time, so switching between smartphone and laptop should work without any problems. For phone calls, the headphones offer two AI-supported microphones on each side with noise cancellation. Important for outdoor fans: The OpenFit 2 are sweat and water resistant (certified according to IP55).

The OpenMeet headset combines bone and airborne sound technologies

In addition to sports and everyday use, Shokz is now also launching a new headset for the office. It is designed to be comfortable to wear and provide good sound for phone calls, video conferencing, podcasts and other professional applications

The Shokz headset is said to offer good audio quality without tiring the ears during long meetings.

Source: Shokz

The headset weighs 78 grams and combines bone and airborne sound technologies for a natural sound. According to the manufacturer, the microphone technology is designed to reduce ambient noise during calls by up to 98 per cent.

The maximum battery life is specified by Shokz as 15 hours. With the quick-charging function, a further two hours of talk time can be achieved after five minutes of charging.

For the OpenMeet headset, Shokz was honoured with the CES Innovation Award. "OpenMeet is the first professional communication headset that combines innovative bone-sound technology and an over-the-head design," reads the citation.