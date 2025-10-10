News + Trends 3 1

Skin care to wear? Coperni launches a carewear line

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 10.10.2025

The French label Coperni doesn't just make fashion. After bags made of glass, clothes that can be sprayed on and dog-like robots, there is now functional clothing that uses microorganisms to care for the skin.

When Coperni is on the programme in the tightly packed schedule of Paris Fashion Week, expectations are high. After all, it's not usually just slim people wearing dresses on the catwalk. No, at Coperni there is always a lot of innovation, fashion is interwoven with technology. This was also the case at the spring/summer 26 show on 6 October.

«C+» is what designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer call their new stroke of genius. The three-part capsule collection, which they have blended inconspicuously with the main collection, literally has it all: the polyamide-elastane mix, which was developed in collaboration with Swiss textile manufacturer HeiQ, is enriched with pre- and probiotics. Yes, the very microorganisms that we are otherwise more familiar with when it comes to the topic of gut health.

Skincare to wear is actually a thing. In this case, it comes in the form of a bodysuit, a long-sleeved top and leggings. All three items are available in grey and black and cost between 150 and 180 euros. The active ingredients are said to lose their effect after around 40 washes.

Header image: Coperni

