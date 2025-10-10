Skin care to wear? Coperni launches a carewear line

News + Trends
by Natalie Hemengül
The French label Coperni doesn't just make fashion. After bags made of glass, clothes that can be sprayed on and dog-like robots, there is now functional clothing that uses microorganisms to care for the skin.
When Coperni is on the programme in the tightly packed schedule of Paris Fashion Week, expectations are high. After all, it's not usually just slim people wearing dresses on the catwalk. No, at Coperni there is always a lot of innovation, fashion is interwoven with technology. This was also the case at the spring/summer 26 show on 6 October.
«C+» is what designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer call their new stroke of genius. The three-part capsule collection, which they have blended inconspicuously with the main collection, literally has it all: the polyamide-elastane mix, which was developed in collaboration with Swiss textile manufacturer HeiQ, is enriched with pre- and probiotics. Yes, the very microorganisms that we are otherwise more familiar with when it comes to the topic of gut health.
Skincare to wear is actually a thing. In this case, it comes in the form of a bodysuit, a long-sleeved top and leggings. All three items are available in grey and black and cost between 150 and 180 euros. The active ingredients are said to lose their effect after around 40 washes.
«We are completely rethinking the connection between clothing and the body. Instead of serving exclusively to cover, protect or stage, clothing can now care for, nourish and support the body», according to the press release. The company's own online shop promises further: «C+ works like wearable skincare, continuously releasing a unique blend of prebiotics and probiotics to restore and rejuvenate the skin's microbiome. From everyday life to sports, C+ provides active skincare benefits all day long. Skin contact with the fabric adds radiance, hydration and a natural glow.»
Can this really work? And do the microorganisms contained in the material even reach the gut? To answer these questions, I draw my personal science and biology joker: colleague Anna Sandner. She assesses Coperni's carewear as follows: «There is definitely more to it than meets the eye. There is research on the topic of synbiotic technology, for example by ETH Zurich. The idea of applying probiotic and prebiotic microorganisms to the skin via textiles is also being scientifically tested and appears to work. However, the bacteria do not end up in the gut, where you actually want them, but instead act on the skin. This can certainly have cosmetic effects, because good skin also requires a good skin microbiome. However, there is currently no scientific basis for an effect beyond normal cosmetics.»