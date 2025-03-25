News + Trends 22

Smells like cherry blossom spirit: Yeston launches Radeon graphics card with fragrance

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 25.3.2025

A "Radeon RX 9070 XT" with a Japanese waifu look and customised scent - this has probably never been seen before. The Chinese company Yeston recently presented two graphics cards with custom design and custom odour.

A tidy, aesthetically illuminated computer case is the measure of all things for so-called case modders. This turns the computer into an (expensive) decorative object that can be wonderfully presented on Instagram.

What photos can't convey, however, is the smell of the computer. In the case of burnt electronic components, that's not a bad thing, but the Chinese company Yeston has something completely different in mind: It presented two graphics cards that not only look pretty, but are also designed to exude the scent of cherry blossoms (Japanese "sakura") or the ocean.

Yeston has been offering graphics cards and other PC components in cute anime style for some time now. But fragrance sticks are new. The two graphics cards "Sakura" and "Sakura Atlantis" belong to AMD's "Radeon RX 9070 XT" series. They therefore rank among the current graphics cards in the upper mid-range.

Ocean, air freshener or fabric softener?

YouTuber Steve from the "Gamers Nexus" channel followed his nose and dismantled the "Satura Atlantis" edition to find the source of the scent. After removing the front panel with the fans, he found a small plastic rod screwed into the frame of the panel, from which the odour emanated. The test testers in the editorial team associated the smell with car air freshener and fabric softener. No one was really enthusiastic about the odour.

But the ocean odour is certainly not the main selling point, especially as the smell will fade over time. The use of a new scent stick is apparently not planned if half the graphics card has to be unscrewed to do so.

Anime and manga fans might like the look

Apart from the smell, the two graphics cards are visually impressive. At least if you like pastel-coloured manga. Visually, they are clearly aimed at case modders who have an unusual custom build in mind. Normally, graphics cards attract attention with a futuristic or industrial look and RGB lighting. The Yeston cards go in a completely different direction.

The "Sakura Atlantis" card presents itself on the front with curved lines and a lavender-rose-coloured finish with a mother-of-pearl effect. A closer look reveals a pink shimmer reminiscent of metallic lacquer. The slightly raised stickers on the fan hubs show shells and contain glitter particles. There is a wavy LED strip on the upper side of the frame, which lights up in white as standard. The metal back is adorned with a female anime figure.

The mother-of-pearl effect and glitter particles make the Atlantis graphics card something special.

Source: Yeston

The front of the "Sakura" graphic card has an organic design with shapes reminiscent of flower petals and branched twigs in a treetop. Some stylised flowers are stamped into the plastic. In terms of colour, the graphics unit comes in lavender, white and sky blue. The jagged edge of the upper blue area is adorned with an LED strip.

The Sakura card is also presented in pastel colours and with LED strips.

Source: Yeston

A female manga figure can also be seen on the back. The flower-shaped air outlet on the heat sink is also noticeable here.

You can't currently buy the cards: they are "sold out" on the Yeston website.

Header image: Gamers Nexus

