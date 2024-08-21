Snapdragon 7s Gen 3: a new chipset for mid-range smartphones

With the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Qualcomm has presented a chipset that is intended to make AI models directly available on mid-range smartphones.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is manufactured using the 4-nanometre process and has eight processing cores. It is said to offer between 20 and 40 per cent more performance than its predecessor - and consume less power.

Up to 40 per cent more performance

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has enough power to run various AI models directly on a smartphone. However, the manufacturer only mentions two language models by name: Llama 2 from Meta and Baichuan-7B from China.

Compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the new chipset is said to offer 30 per cent more AI performance. The Adreno GPU is even said to have up to 40 per cent more graphics power. The Kryo CPU still has 20 per cent more computing power. Despite all these increases, power consumption is said to have fallen by 12 per cent.

The eight computing cores of the Kryo CPU are divided as follows:

1 Prime Core with up to 2.5 GHz

3 Performance Cores with up to 2.4 GHz

4 Efficiency Cores with up to 1.8 GHz

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has a 5G modem and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. In the audio sector, spatial audio and Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio are also added.

This is only a symbol image and not a smartphone with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

Source: Qualcomm

Smartphones with the new chip can have up to 16 gigabytes of RAM and a full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144 hertz. In terms of cameras, it supports up to 200 megapixels and 4K HDR videos.

Xiaomi makes the start

Qualcomm has already revealed that the Snapdragon 7s Gen will first be installed in a smartphone from Xiaomi, which will be unveiled in September. Looking at Xiaomi's annual calendar, it could be a model from the T series. After that, Samsung, Realme and Sharp, among others, are expected to use the new chipset. <p