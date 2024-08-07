Solange Knowles' popular glassware is on the market in new colour variations

When Solange Knowles presented her Saint Heron glassware collection last year, it sold out in just two hours. Due to the high demand, she has restocked the four-piece "Small Matter" collection.

Solange Knowles is an American singer, songwriter, actress, model and the younger sister of the famous singer Beyoncé. Her unmistakable voice, stage designs and, more recently, glasses cast a spell over me. Since last year, the artist has also dedicated herself to product design. For the second time, she has designed a collection of drinking glasses for Saint Heron. The first collection sold out in no time at all. As of this week, three new additions in the colours topaz and onyx are available in the MoMA Design Store.

About Saint Heron Saint Heron is a multidisciplinary studio founded by Solange Knowles in 2013. It began as a digital music project but has since evolved into a diverse community exploring different forms of art and design. The studio explores the potential of design to support voices and talents that otherwise receive little attention.

The glasses are inspired by brutalist architecture and geometric motifs and stand out with their unusual colour combination. They look like works of art, but are functional and affordable at CHF 41 to 45. For comparison: A Murano drinking glass from our range costs around CHF 70.

In an interview with AD Magazine, the artist explains the price by saying that she has optimised the production process. Although the glasses are mouth-blown and retain their handmade character, the use of moulds and other elements in production enables greater efficiency, which reduces production costs. She emphasises how important it was for her to make thoughtful design accessible to her community.

The glasses are an example of democratic design that makes elegant and high-quality objects affordable.

Source: Rafael Rios for Saint Heron

Making a spectacle of drinking

As I write this, the collection may be on sale again. But even without a glass, we can take something away from it.

Solange Knowles also mentions in the AD interview that she thinks it's a shame when certain glasses are only brought out for special moments, "to shine or to celebrate a beautiful, precious memory with loved ones". While she appreciates the caring nature and appreciation for these objects, she also loves turning mundane gestures like drinking water into a celebration. "Just like the right dress can brighten your mood when you're feeling low, I hope the glassware brings a moment of beauty to your daily experience, whether alone or in community," she says.

The singer is not alone in this attitude. Designer Nada Elkharashi creates glasses that encourage slow drinking and make everyday rituals spectacular. Trend researcher Alex Viert calls for moderate, enjoyable consumption with her double glass design. From now on, it's all about having more courage to use colour - even in everyday life and when setting the table. Well-designed glasses like those by Solange Knowles shouldn't gather dust in the cupboard.