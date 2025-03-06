News + Trends 1 0

Something for the eye: I find these Nubia phones really chic

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 7.3.2025

Smartphones are currently like two peas in a pod. Brands such as ZTE stand out with their colourful and bright Nubia devices.

At MWC 2025 in Barcelona, I fall in love with the ZTE stand. The Nubia smartphones are a colourful and creative change from the often dull smartphone landscape. I always go for more colour for my everyday companion. Here are my favourites among the Nubia phones.

Background information Crazy for colours: snag yourself a bold phone by Michelle Brändle

Nubia Z70 Ultra: from artwork to warning signal

A 35mm lens and a variable aperture. The Z70 Ultra is designed to be a flexible camera companion. My favourite of the colour variants is "Starry Night". Dark blue with a drawing inspired by the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. Particularly chic: it is not just a print, but plays with the material of the smartphone case. Individual lines stand out in a silver sheen.

I particularly like the Van Gogh version thanks to the silver elements in the artwork.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The Nubia Z70 Ultra also offers something for those who like to stand out. The bright orange colour could almost be a warning sign at a construction site. I would never buy one, but it certainly catches the eye.

Why not in neon?

Source: Michelle Brändle

Nubia Focus 2 Ultra 5G: with movable lens ring

The camera module of the Focus 2 Ultra is striking. But it also has an unusual function. The ring around the module can be rotated to finely adjust the zoom. Whether gimmick or utility: The Focus 2 Ultra is pretty stylish.

The lens ring of the Focus 2 Ultra can be rotated as a manual zoom.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The focus is also on the camera in the regular model without Ultra in the name. It offers 108 megapixels. Otherwise, Nubia advertises the two smartphones with many AI functions for better photos.

I like the Focus model without the movable zoom ring better because of the rainbow shimmer.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Nubia Neo 3 5G: Gaming smartphone with LED

The processor in the Nubia Neo 3 is optimised for gaming. Together with a 6000 mAh battery, the device should also be able to withstand longer gaming sessions. There are also two shoulder buttons on the side. Although they are only touch, they respond with vibration. I particularly like the futuristic rear panel.

I like the futuristic version of the gaming smartphone with silver elements.

Source: Michelle Brändle

To the right of the camera module is an LED that can be personalised. You can choose between different colours and light rhythms in the settings. From continuous light to pulsating, you have several options.

The backlight of the Nubia Neo 3 can be customised.

Source: Michelle Brändle

We also have the older version from 2023 with Android 13 in the shop, which has a similar design.

Smartphones EUR 415,32 ZTE Nubia Neo 256 GB, Black, Yellow, 6.60", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G

Nubia Neo 3GT: with extra cooling chamber

Nubia has gone one better than the Neo 3 with the Neo 3GT. A slightly more powerful SoC and an associated cooling chamber. This should make the gaming experience even better.

You can also personalise the LEDs on the back of this model with colour and light mode.

The Nubia Neo 3GT has an extra cooling chamber to reduce the need to throttle chip performance.

Source: Michelle Brändle

If the shoulder buttons are not enough, there is also a gamepad. In matching colours, you can use it to play games such as "Genshin Impact" even more comfortably. However, the game must also be controller-compatible. In addition to "Balatro", "GTA San Andreas" or "Rocket League", you can find many more here

Nubia Neo 3 and 3 GT can also be clamped into a gamepad.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Redmagic 10 Pro: more glitter, pink and unicorns please!

The Redmagic 10 Pro has been given two new versions, which were also released for Europe at the MWC. I have already reported on this in detail in the following article.

News + Trends This smartphone from ZTE has gold-plated cooling and a battery with a carbon casing by Michelle Brändle

Nubia has given the Redmagic 10 Pro a splendid limited edition. It has various gold-plated parts, a carbon-coated battery and a silver-alloy cooling system.

The second variant is less spectacular, but still one of my favourite colour variants: the Redmagic 10 Pro in "Mora Pink", a shimmering pink.

I like the shimmering pink colour just as much as the combination of an edgy case with it.

Source: Michelle Brändle

We also have three versions of the regular version in our shop. I like the cyborg-style model in transparent black:

Smartphones EUR 1254,81 Nubia RedMagic 10 Pro 16GB RAM 512GB - Dusk 512 GB, cyclonic, 6.85", 50 Mpx, 5G

Nubia Flip 2: chic and cute in a small format

With the Nubia Flip 2, the manufacturer has completely redesigned the foldable. The front is now adorned with an upright display. The Flip 1 still had a small round screen. Although this looked unusual, it was less useful.

Here's a flashback of the Flip 1:

Smartphones EUR 510,12 Nubia Mobile Phone Flip 5G / 8GB / 256GB 256 GB, Sunlight Gold, 6.90", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G

Tamagotchi-like animals cavort on the larger external display. From a cat to a llama to a goldfish, you can choose your own companion. The inside display also looks promising. The fold is not unpleasantly noticeable, neither visually nor haptically.

The Nubia Flip 2 in an elegant case. The cat is simply cute.

Source: Michelle Brändle

In addition to black and purple, ZTE Nubia is showing the Flip 2 in white with a stylish leather case. Definitely my favourite version in combination with the cat.

The manufacturer also seems to have done a good job on the inside. The fold is a minor matter.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Header image: ZTE

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







