News + Trends 20 9

"Songs of the Past" announced: "Witcher 3" gets new DLC in 2027

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 28.5.2026

Eleven years after the release of "The Witcher 3", CD Projekt Red has announced a third major story expansion called "Songs of the Past".

«The Witcher 3» is already eleven years old, while the last expansion «Blood and Wine» was released ten years ago. Developer studio CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is celebrating its birthday on 28 May with an anniversary stream. A year ago, the studio caused quite a stir with an impressive tech demo for «Witcher 4», which is currently in development. You'd think the topic «Witcher 3» was closed.

News + Trends CD Projekt Red shows impressive tech demo of "The Witcher IV" Domagoj Belancic 75 58

But that's not the case: CDPR has announced a new expansion entitled «Songs of the Past» for «Witcher 3» https://www.thewitcher.com/pl/en/news/51960/announcing-the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-songs-of-the-past. rumours had already been circulating at the end of 2025. «Songs of the Past» is set to be released in 2027 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and will send you back on the hunt for monsters as Geralt of Riva. CDPR has not yet commented on the plot. Concrete information will follow in late summer.

Nothing is yet known about the plot

The name «Songs of the Past» could focus on episodic stories from Geralt's past, for example from his Kaer Morhen era, instead of a large, central quest. Perhaps the bard Larkspur will frame the episodes with songs and ballads. The DLC could also build a bridge to «Witcher 4» with Ciri in the lead role. This would conclude Geralt's story in a final major chapter.

The monster that can be seen behind Geralt in the announcement artwork is not familiar from a previous game. It is reminiscent of a forest gnome, but does not have the typical deer skull. It could be a different kind of forest spirit or a creature corrupted by a curse.

Geralt has to deal with hostile fellows again.

Source: CDPR/Fool’s Theory

CDPR is developing the new content together with Fool's Theory. The Polish studio employs many former «Witcher» developers, including managing director Jakub Rokosz, who worked as quest designer on «Witcher 3» and «Witcher 2».

Header image: CDPR/Fool’s Theory

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