Sony acquires majority stake in Japanese game, anime and manga group Kadokawa
The question of whether Sony will buy Kadokawa has been answered for the time being. Instead, the two companies are now working more closely together. Sony acquires the majority of the Japanese media group's shares.
In recent weeks, there has been talk of Sony acquiring the Kadokawa company outright. The Kadokawa Group includes the Japanese developer studio Fromsoftware, which is known for blockbuster games such as "Elden Ring", "Dark Souls" and "Bloodborne". In addition to the gaming business, the Japanese group also owns numerous companies in the fields of manga, anime, TV production and film production.
A complete takeover will not take place for the time being. The two Japanese companies are nevertheless aiming for "closer cooperation". This was announced by Sony itself this Thursday. Sony and Kadokawa have signed a "strategic capital and business alliance agreement", Sony writes in the press release. The company is acquiring over 12,000 new Kadokawa shares for the equivalent of around USD 344 million, making it the company's largest shareholder. Sony has already held a 14 per cent stake in Fromsoftware shares since 2021.
The partnership is intended to promote more intensive cooperation and strengthen both companies. Sony also plans to utilise Kadokawa's intellectual property for this purpose. This applies to games such as "Elden Ring" and "Dark Souls", anime such as Your Name as well as numerous manga and live-action film adaptations. The productions are to be expanded and distributed together with Sony. However, it is unlikely that games such as "Elden Ring" will appear exclusively for Sony platforms in the future.
Takeshi Natsuno goes on to write that the company will do its best to ensure that the partnership with Sony produces "great results". Sony is also delighted with the collaboration and looks forward to a shared future in which the two companies work closely together to bring comics, films and games to the market.
