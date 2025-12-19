News + Trends 11 5

Sony and Tencent reach agreement: "Horizon" clone disappears from stores

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 19.12.2025

Following a confidential agreement, the legal dispute between Sony and Tencent has come to an end. There are no details about the deal, but "Light of Motiram" is no longer listed on Steam or in the Epic Games Store.

Sony and Tencent have settled their legal dispute over the game «Light of Motiram». According to a court document filed on Wednesday, the proceedings have ended following a confidential settlement. At the same time, «Light of Motiram» has disappeared from the Steam and Epic Games stores.

Sony had filed a lawsuit against Tencent in July, accusing the company of publishing «Light of Motiram» as a «slavish imitation» of the «Horizon» series - in other words, a detailed replica without any significant differences. The company saw its copyright infringed and criticised in particular the similarity of the protagonist to Horizon heroine Aloy and the use of this character as a central motif in marketing materials.

In the statement of claim, Sony applied for an injunction against the publication and promotion of the game. Tencent rejected the allegations and argued that «Light of Motiram» used standard genre motifs: a post-apocalyptic world, natural landscapes, oversized robot creatures and a red-haired female protagonist. Tencent also pointed out parallels to other franchises and described Sony's claim to originality as exaggerated.

The similarity of the artwork covers is hard to deny.

Source: Guerilla Games, Polaris Quest

Neither side wishes to make any further public comments following the announcement of the settlement. The case was formally dismissed with prejudice («dismissed with prejudice»). This means that it is a final judgement and a new lawsuit on the same claims in this matter is excluded. Both parties are to bear their own costs. No details were provided regarding any adjustments to game content, branding or future release plans.

Header image: Polaris Quest

