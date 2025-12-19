Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Polaris Quest
News + Trends
115

Sony and Tencent reach agreement: "Horizon" clone disappears from stores

Samuel Buchmann
19.12.2025
Translation: machine translated

Following a confidential agreement, the legal dispute between Sony and Tencent has come to an end. There are no details about the deal, but "Light of Motiram" is no longer listed on Steam or in the Epic Games Store.

Sony and Tencent have settled their legal dispute over the game «Light of Motiram». According to a court document filed on Wednesday, the proceedings have ended following a confidential settlement. At the same time, «Light of Motiram» has disappeared from the Steam and Epic Games stores.

Sony had filed a lawsuit against Tencent in July, accusing the company of publishing «Light of Motiram» as a «slavish imitation» of the «Horizon» series - in other words, a detailed replica without any significant differences. The company saw its copyright infringed and criticised in particular the similarity of the protagonist to Horizon heroine Aloy and the use of this character as a central motif in marketing materials.

  • News + Trends

    Sony sues Tencent over "Horizon" clone

    by Philipp Rüegg

In the statement of claim, Sony applied for an injunction against the publication and promotion of the game. Tencent rejected the allegations and argued that «Light of Motiram» used standard genre motifs: a post-apocalyptic world, natural landscapes, oversized robot creatures and a red-haired female protagonist. Tencent also pointed out parallels to other franchises and described Sony's claim to originality as exaggerated.

The similarity of the artwork covers is hard to deny.
The similarity of the artwork covers is hard to deny.
Source: Guerilla Games, Polaris Quest

Neither side wishes to make any further public comments following the announcement of the settlement. The case was formally dismissed with prejudice («dismissed with prejudice»). This means that it is a final judgement and a new lawsuit on the same claims in this matter is excluded. Both parties are to bear their own costs. No details were provided regarding any adjustments to game content, branding or future release plans.

Header image: Polaris Quest

11 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    The big trailer show at the Game Awards

    by Simon Balissat

  • News + Trends

    These are the winners of "The Game Awards" 2025

    by Kevin Hofer

  • Background information

    Valve gets in touch with Valais-based game developer upon his successful demo

    by Philipp Rüegg

5 comments

Avatar
later