Sony expands PS Plus in May: These titles are new to the catalogue

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.5.2025

Sony is adding ten new titles to the PS Plus catalogue in May. These include: a manga RPG, a cyberpunk adventure, a 4X strategy title and three classic shooters. Essential is also getting a new addition with a remake and two indie hits.

Sony is also expanding its range of games for Playstation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions in May. From 20 May, nine new titles will be available for Extra subscribers and an additional classic for Premium users. Here is an overview of all the new additions.

Playstation Plus is divided into three levels: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded and played at any time.

The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New games in the PS Plus Extra catalogue

This time, the focus is on role-playing games, strategy games and action titles

«Battlefield V» (PS4)

«Battlefield V» takes the series back to the Second World War and focuses on cinematic staging, tactical team play and destructible environments. The multiplayer mode is considered the centrepiece of the game. It is often described as one of the best in the series. The revised gunplay, the improved teamplay mechanics and the great atmosphere are particularly praised.

«Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted - Full Time Edition» (PS4, PS5)

«Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted - Full Time Edition» is a revised and expanded version of the VR horror game of the same name. It combines the main game with all previous content, including the DLC «Curse of Dreadbear», and supplements it with technical improvements and new challenges. You take on the role of an employee of the infamous Fazbear Entertainment and have to solve over 50 mini-games, fix bugs and defend yourself against malicious animatronics such as Freddy, Chica, Bonnie and Foxy.

«Gloomhaven - Mercenaries Edition» (PS5)

The digital version of the award-winning board game by Isaac Childres combines tactical battles with role-playing elements. You lead a group of mercenaries through dangerous dungeons and make strategic decisions. The Mercenaries Edition contains the main game and the DLC «Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges».

«Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising» (PS4, PS5)

«Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising» is a fast-paced 2D anime fighter from Arc System Works that combines classic beat-'em-up action with RPG elements. The game offers an accessible but deep fighting system, new mechanics such as dash and triple attacks, rollback netcode, crossplay and an extensive story campaign. Fans of stylish martial arts with an anime flavour might be impressed. The revised version brings new characters, arenas and mechanics.

«Humankind» (PS5)

«Humankind» is a turn-based 4X strategy game from Amplitude Studios. You lead your own civilisation from the Neolithic Age to modern times. Unlike other representatives of the genre, you do not choose a fixed nation at the beginning, but combine one of ten historical civilisations in each of the six eras. This results in over a million possible cultural combinations that offer unique bonuses and challenges to your gameplay.

«Sand Land» (PS4, PS5)

The action RPG is based on the manga of the same name by «Dragon Ball» creator Akira Toriyama. You play the demon prince Beelzebub and explore a post-apocalyptic desert world where water is scarce together with Sheriff Rao and the thief Thief. The game combines exploration, vehicle construction and real-time battles in an open game world. The story is characterised by Toriyama's signature humour and style.

«Soul Hackers 2» (PS5)

«Soul Hackers 2» is a sci-fi neo-noir role-playing game from Atlus that combines classic demon summoning with futuristic cyberpunk flair. In a near future in which humans and demons coexist in secret, the AI Aion awakens and creates the two agents Ringo and Figue. They are tasked with averting the end of the world. In doing so, they get caught between the hostile factions Yatagarasu and Phantom Society. In the game, you recruit demons, build relationships with your companions and master tactical battles.

«S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy» (PS4)

This collection contains the three remastered cult titles from the «Stalker» series: «Shadow of Chernobyl» (2007), «Clear Sky» (2008) and «Call of Pripyat» (2009). The trilogy combines shooter elements with role-playing mechanics in a post-apocalyptic world centred around the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. So if you like sneaking through contaminated exclusion zones and messing with mutants, you'll get your money's worth here.

«Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life» (PS4, PS5)

«Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life» is a lovingly crafted remake of the GameCube classic «Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life» from 2003. You take over an abandoned farm in the idyllic Forgotten Valley to continue your father's life's work. You organise your everyday life by growing crops, caring for animals and building relationships with the villagers. Over time, you will start a family and accompany your child on the path to adulthood. The story spans several decades and offers a cosy simulation of life.

For the Premium subscription: A PS2 classic

Premium subscriptions get an extra boost in May: this time in the form of a classic sci-fi shooter from the PS2 era.

«Battle Engine Aquila» (PS4, PS5)

In a future where the planet Allium is largely flooded due to climate change, the Forseti and Muspell factions fight over the remaining land masses. In this first-person shooter, you take on the role of Hawk Winter, a former dock worker who becomes the pilot of the prototype Battle Engine Aquila to support the Forseti in the war. The highly advanced combat machine can switch between ground and flight mode at any time: as an agile walker on the ground or as a jet in the air.

Essential also has new supplies

The monthly games for the PS Plus Essential subscription have been available since 6 May.

«Ark: Survival Ascended» (PS5)

«Ark: Survival Ascended» is a comprehensive remake of the open-world survival game «Ark: Survival Evolved». You wake up naked and alone on a mysterious island full of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures. Your goal is to survive by collecting resources, crafting tools and weapons, building bases and taming creatures. The game combines elements of action, adventure and MMO and offers both single and multiplayer modes.

«Balatro» (PS4, PS5)

«Balatro» is a roguelike deck-building game that combines classic poker mechanics with strategic card play. You play poker hands to collect points. You start with a standard 52-card deck and can expand your deck over the course of the game by acquiring joker cards, tarot cards and modifiers. Our colleague Simon has tested the game and is impressed.

«Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun» (PS4, PS5)

«Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun» is a fast-paced single-player first-person shooter that combines classic 90s shooter aesthetics with the dark universe of «Warhammer 40k». You take on the role of Malum Caedo, a Sternguard veteran of the Ultramarines, who were sent to the factory world of Graia by the Inquisition. There you fight alone through hordes of Chaos cultists, demons and traitors to eliminate a dangerous Warp Rift threat.

The Essential titles will remain available until 2 June 2025. If you secure them in time, you can keep them in your game library permanently as long as your plan is active.

