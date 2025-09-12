News + Trends 8 4

Sony Xperia 10 VII: new cameras and longer updates

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 12.9.2025

Improved cameras, a new chipset and extended software updates are the most important new features of the Sony Xperia 10 VII.

With a 3.5 mm connection for headphones, a camera release button and front speakers, Sony continues to offer features on the Xperia 10 VII that are not (or no longer) available on most other smartphones.

New cameras on the back

To make the pictures taken with the shutter button look even better, Sony has updated the cameras on the back of the Xperia 10 VII. The main camera has only 2 megapixels more resolution with 50 megapixels, but above all a sensor with an area of 1/1.56 inches. This is 1.6 times the size of the Xperia 10 VII. The resolution of the ultra-wide-angle camera has increased from 8 to 13 megapixels and the sensor area has increased from 1/4 to 1/3 inch. The front camera remains unchanged at 8 megapixels.

Sony now also packs the two cameras on the back into a horizontal bar.

Source: Sony

The processor used by Sony in the Xperia 10 VII is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which should deliver noticeably more performance than the Gen 1 in the predecessor. Side effect of the chipset: The Bluetooth version improves from 5.2 to 5.4 and Wi-Fi from 5 to 6E. The smartphone is only available in a memory version with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage space. This can be expanded with a microSD card.

The 6.1-inch OLED display of the Xperia 10 VII has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the touchscreen from scratches and other damage. The smartphone housing is made of plastic and is IP68 water and dust resistant. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports PowerDelivery (USB PD) when charging. Sony does not reveal the maximum wattage that the Xperia can accept via its USB-C port.

No Android 16 on board yet, but at least longer updates than its predecessor.

Source: Sony

Sony is still shipping the Xperia 10 VII with Android 15 and not directly with Android 16. The smartphone will receive up to four operating system updates. Sony promises security updates for six years. That's one update and two years more than its predecessor. Google's AI assistant Gemini and the Circle-to-Search search function are on board. Apart from that, Sony is holding back with pre-installed AI.

Price and availability

The Xperia 10 VII should be available in the course of September. The recommended retail price from Sony is 419 francs or 449 euros.

Header image: Sony

I like this article! 8 people like this article







