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Spotify plays bit-perfect sound

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 18.3.2026

Spotify brings bit-perfect playback to the desktop with "Exclusive Mode" - so you can listen to music without any changes to the sound.

Spotify is introducing a new function for music enthusiasts. The «Exclusive Mode». This enables so-called bit-perfect playback. This means that the audio data reaches your output device without a diversion via Windows. This is particularly exciting if you use external audio hardware such as a DAC or high-quality headphone amplifiers.

In concrete terms, this bit accuracy means that there are no unwanted changes to the sound. Neither dynamics nor frequency response are adjusted by the system. Spotify delivers the signal in the form in which it is available in the stream. The mode will initially be available for the Spotify desktop app for Windows.

How exactly does this work ?

Normally, Windows modifies audio signals before they are output. The system mixes different sound sources, adjusts volumes or converts the sampling rate. The new mode prevents precisely these interventions. Spotify outputs music unchanged instead. While several instances would otherwise intervene in the signal path, the «Exclusive Mode» reduces this path to a minimum.

However, this also comes with limitations. While the «Exclusive Mode» is active, Spotify blocks other audio sources on your computer. So you won't hear any parallel system sounds or sounds from other programmes.

Spotify itself also blocks some functions. Features such as Crossfade or Automix cannot be used in this mode as they would alter the audio signal.

With the introduction of «Exclusive Mode», Spotify is responding to long-standing requests from users who want more control over the audio output. Other music services have been offering similar functions for some time. The lack of support was previously seen as a gap, especially among hi-fi and audio enthusiasts.

Header image: Shutterstock

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