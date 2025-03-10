News + Trends 2 0

Start-up launches the first savoury vegetable protein bar

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 10.3.2025

Savoury instead of sweet, healthy instead of full of additives: A Viennese start-up is launching a completely different protein bar on the market.

Protein bars are considered healthy - whether as a snack between meals or for building muscle during sport. If it weren't for the high sugar or sweetener content. As a result, the bars often taste too sweet for some palates.

The food start-up Snacknx from Vienna wanted to change this and created a savoury protein bar made from vegetables. The first product from the three-strong team is now on the market: the "Fredz Veggy Twins". The bar comes in a double pack and is available in three flavours: tomato and basil, courgette and leek and sweet pepper.

The Fredz vegetable bars have no added sugar.

Source: Fredz

According to Helmut Franceschini, Marlene Klotz and Linda Gruber, the founding team, developing a savoury snack without sugar and added sugar was a challenge. This is because sugar is normally used to preserve the product. It took more than a year to find the optimum recipe for the protein bar. The result is "handy, savoury, without all the nonsense that's in everything else".

Exclusively plant-based ingredients

According to the manufacturer, only natural ingredients and plant-based proteins are used. To be more precise: ten per cent are "pure vegetables", plus pea protein, sunflower seeds and buckwheat. Animal ingredients are not included, so the bar is also vegan.

There are also 5.2 grams of sugar per 100 grams in the nutritional values - but according to the manufacturer, this comes "from the ripened vegetables themselves". The nutritional table also lists 25 grams of protein, 2.2 grams of salt, 11 grams of fat and 18 grams of fibre.

It remains to be seen whether we will see the bar in our range.

Header image: Shutterstock/katyapulka

