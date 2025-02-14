News + Trends 2 1

Stihl presents these innovations at "bauma 2025"

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 14.2.2025

Power tool manufacturer Stihl is presenting its new products at the world's largest trade fair for construction machinery. The focus will be on battery-powered devices and a more sustainable fuel alternative for 2-strokes.

Anybody who regularly deals with garden maintenance and work around the house will be familiar with the Stihl brand. Founded almost 100 years ago, the company has grown up with forestry tools. Accordingly, Stihl will be presenting many new products from this sector at the trade fair in April. The manufacturer has not yet revealed any technical details or performance data in its press release.

The professional GTA 40 pruner

According to Stihl, the GTA 40 is a completely new development. The device is the first pruner in the portfolio aimed at professional users. The company emphasises the compact design and low weight as advantages. This means that the device is also suitable for manual woodwork.

The GTA 40 is aimed at professional users.

Source: Stihl

MS 400 C-M: Powerful chainsaw

With a weight of 5.5 kilograms and an output of 3.9 KW, the MS 400 C-M offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class in the Stihl range. The saw is powered by a 60 cubic centimetre combustion engine.

The MS 400 C-M offers 3.9 KW at a weight of 5.5 kilograms

Source: Stihl

Strongest cordless cut-off saw from Stihl

With a mechanical output of 2.5 kW, the TS 910i is the most powerful cordless cut-off machine in the range to date. The device is particularly suitable for cutting work. A diamond cutting disc is available as an option to reduce the noise generated.

New combination motor is quieter

The KMA 200 R is the new premium model among Stihl's combi motors. The device can be combined with a sweeping brush and sweeping roller. Stihl emphasises the low operating noise, which should enable cleaning work on various surfaces even in environments where noise is a problem.

The manufacturer emphasises the low operating noise of the KMA 200 R combi motor.

Source: Stihl

New top-of-the-range cordless blower model

With a blowing force of up to 26 newtons, the BGA 250 is the top model among battery-powered handheld blowers. Here too, the manufacturer says it has paid attention to a compact design and therefore easier manoeuvrability.

The BGA 250 is the new top-of-the-range model among battery-powered blowers.

Source: Stihl

MotoMix ECO 20 as a more sustainable fuel alternative

Stihl is launching MotoMix ECO 20 as an alternative to the familiar MotoMix fuel. This ready-mixed fuel for the operation of 2-stroke engines contains 20 per cent from renewable raw material sources. The mixture is positioned as a more sustainable alternative.

The Stihl innovations will gradually appear in the Galaxus range following their introduction at the trade fair.

Header image: Stihl

