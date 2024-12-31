Strange living trends that I've had enough of in 2025

As a design professional, I like to reflect at the end of the year on which home trends fascinated me and which were rather disappointing. Here are my personal flops that I definitely don't want to see again in 2025.

While others are thinking about their favourite concert, Spotify Wrapped or the best travel destination of the past year, I'm reviewing the interior trends that really inspired me. I'm happy to get rid of the less impressive ones in the new year - and I'm not alone.

1. tiled furniture everywhere

2023 was the year of tiles: They were everywhere, from living room furniture to ornate murals. But with the start of 2024, the former hype seemed to disappear like a fleeting shadow

Tile furniture: the trend that has grouted itself.

Source: Pia Seidel

Suddenly, no one on TikTok was tiling and grouting their coffee table - and, frankly, I'm glad they did. A tiled piece of furniture in the living room always struck me as a bit like having the charm of a bathroom floor transplanted into the heart of the house.

News + Trends Revival of a 70s trend that I didn't expect by Pia Seidel

2. decorated fridges

The "Fridgescaping" trend revolves around the creative design of the inside of the fridge, similar to decorating a room. Flowers, pictures and fairy lights turn the fridge into a visual highlight. I've never really understood it.

The trend focuses on stylish presentation of food in transparent, colour-coordinated containers.

Source: Pia Seidel

Critics see the trend as exaggerated, while supporters see it as inspiring. Even though I wanted to look at this trend with a wink, I was secretly betting that it would disappear quickly - and I might be right. I've hardly seen any of it in the last few weeks.

Background information This trend will make you rethink the way you organise your fridge by Pia Seidel

3rd colour of the year

Recently, colleague Stephanie Vinzens wrote about the fact that the Pantone Colour of the Year, "Mocha Mousse", is currently attracting criticism. Some see it as a depressing choice that reflects the current zeitgeist, while others find the colour harmonious and calming.

Mocha Mousse looks like stale latte and the concept of a

Pantone's choice of colour of the year often causes mixed reactions. As early as 2020, Fast Company criticised "Classic Blue" as "inconspicuous and safe", which was inadequate for the start of a new decade. I also doubt the relevance and influence of this choice. After all, several colour trends can exist at the same time.

For example, Pinterest predicts a trend towards intense, cherry-like living room colours in 2025. So why should I limit myself to a single trend colour when I can enjoy cherry and coffee vibes at the same time? I certainly won't be making a firm commitment to mocha mousse.

News + Trends From doll's house aesthetics to medieval core: the 2025 living trends on Pinterest by Pia Seidel

Which living trend can you do without in 2025? Write it in the comment column.