Study shows: Our eyes resolve more pixels than assumed

by Michelle Brändle
The previous benchmark for a "sharp" display was 60 pixels per degree of field of view. A new study shows that many people can perceive higher pixel densities. Nevertheless, 8K TVs remain pretty pointless.
The researchers used a test setup with a movable display and varied distances up to around 1.6 metres. They measured the line spacing up to which the test subjects were still able to recognise differences. The team then used the series of measurements to derive threshold values above which 95 per cent of the population no longer recognised any advantage.
To calculate the PPD of your personal display scenario, the research team provides an online calculator. The tool shows the proportion of people who still see a difference to a «perfect» display under the conditions. A few practical examples:
The authors conclude that a higher resolution is not always better. If the PPD exceeds the limits of human perception in the typical usage scenario of a display, it is of little benefit. At the same time, costs, energy consumption and the required rendering effort increase. An 8K TV, for example, is pretty pointless - unless you look at it from a distance of less than 1.3 times its height.
In cooperation with Meta, the University of Cambridge has recently determined the maximum detail perception of the human eye. The result: grey scales are resolved with up to 94 pixels per degree (PPD), red-green patterns with 89 PPD, yellow-violet with 53 PPD. This means that the visual acuity is significantly higher than the previous standard value of 60 PPD.
A 60-inch display with 4K resolution, for example, is already above the visual performance of most test subjects at a distance of three metres. Additional pixels do not make the image subjectively sharper. Smartphones, tablets, AR and VR displays are typically viewed from shorter distances, which is why PPD limits are more likely to be exceeded here. On the iPad Pro with a 13-inch display, the PPD at a distance of 35 centimetres is around 65 - i.e. at the limits of perception. Meta's VR headset Quest 3 only achieves 25 PPD on typical faces.