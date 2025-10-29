Your data. Your choice.

Samuel Buchmann
News + Trends
326

Study shows: Our eyes resolve more pixels than assumed

Samuel Buchmann
29.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

The previous benchmark for a "sharp" display was 60 pixels per degree of field of view. A new study shows that many people can perceive higher pixel densities. Nevertheless, 8K TVs remain pretty pointless.

The researchers used a test setup with a movable display and varied distances up to around 1.6 metres. They measured the line spacing up to which the test subjects were still able to recognise differences. The team then used the series of measurements to derive threshold values above which 95 per cent of the population no longer recognised any advantage.

Useful online calculator

To calculate the PPD of your personal display scenario, the research team provides an online calculator. The tool shows the proportion of people who still see a difference to a «perfect» display under the conditions. A few practical examples:

The authors conclude that a higher resolution is not always better. If the PPD exceeds the limits of human perception in the typical usage scenario of a display, it is of little benefit. At the same time, costs, energy consumption and the required rendering effort increase. An 8K TV, for example, is pretty pointless - unless you look at it from a distance of less than 1.3 times its height.

Header image: Samuel Buchmann

Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

