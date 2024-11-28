Sunk in the sea in 1997: Woman finds rare Lego octopus in Cornwall

Around 4200 Lego octopuses were lost in a shipwreck in 1997. One of them has now turned up.

A rare Lego octopus was found in England last weekend: Marine researcher Constance Morris found it on a beach in Cornwall. This was announced "Lego Lost At Sea" on Instagram. Morris found the little octopus on Saturday "in the middle" of Storm Bert, it said. The storm was so severe at the weekend that there was torrential rain and flooding in England, Wales and Scotland.

Constanze Morris is the founder of the Grampus Campus organisation, which aims to raise awareness of Cornwall's marine environment and natural history. "It's an indescribable feeling of happiness to finally find one of the famous Lego octopuses after all these years of searching," Constance told employees of Lego Lost At Sea.

Five million Lego pieces lost at sea

When a huge wave hit the container ship Tokio Express from Land's End in 1997, 62 containers were lost. Among them was one containing around five million Lego pieces and around 4,200 small plastic squid. Time and again, lost individual parts of the container are found on the coast of England. The "Lego Lost At Sea" team documents and maps such rare Lego finds. A rare shark and another of the octopuses have already been found this year.