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Suunto Spark: New open-ear headphones deliver training data directly to the ear

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 10.4.2026

Sports tech manufacturer Suunto is expanding its headphone line with a new open-ear model called Spark. The earphones not only provide music, but also play data such as heart rate, distance and pace directly to your ears during training.

Suunto is known for its sports watches and dive computers. Around 2.5 years ago, the Finnish manufacturer presented bone-sound headphones for the first time: The Wing and the Sonic. Both models were strongly reminiscent of the headphones from bone-sound pioneer Shokz.

From bone sound to airborne sound

Now Suunto is launching open-ear headphones called Spark for the first time. Unlike bone conduction headphones, open-ear headphones play the sound directly into the ear canal. The headphones hang over the ears like mini loudspeakers, but do not close them off. This allows you to listen to music and hear ambient noises - such as approaching cars - at the same time. The Suunto Spark also have obvious similarities with the open-ear headphones from Shokz.

Tips on training and health complement music enjoyment

They differ, however, in their focus on training and health, especially for runners: If you connect the Spark headphones to your Suunto sports watch and the app, they play information on your cadence, running technique, heart rate and pace to your ears during training. With other apps such as those from Garmin or Polar, you can also receive heart rate zones and kilometres via the headphones. However, the Suunto feedback seems to be more comprehensive in sports mode. Cadence, ground contact and vertical movement are announced in real time.

How fast, how far and with what cadence? The Suunto Spark delivers this information to your ear.

Source: Suunto

In addition, the headphones play an active role in assessing neck health. They record parameters such as mobility and fatigue and are designed to help improve posture and prevent strain and tension. This concept is not entirely new either: the Amazfit Power Buds Pro analysed head posture back in 2021 and provided tips in the app on how to relieve strain on the neck spine.

Weight, battery and app

According to Suunto, each pair of headphones weighs nine grammes including the silicone-coated ear hook made of so-called memory titanium. The battery life is said to be seven hours, with up to 36 hours when recharged in the case. The Spark is available in three colours: black, white and coral orange.

In addition, the open-ears are protected against splash water and dust, i.e. rain, sweat and swirling earth (IP55 rating), but are not suitable for immersion in water.

Made for outdoor sports, the Spark headphones come in a flat charging case.

Source: Suunto

A hybrid multi-driver system should ensure good sound, according to Suunto. The sound can also be configured via the equaliser settings and presets in the app. The headphones can be connected to two devices simultaneously via multipoint pairing, for example to switch between a smartphone and laptop.

When making calls via the headphones, two microphones with ambient noise cancellation should ensure clear conversations. Despite the many sports-specific features, Suunto says the Spark are aimed at anyone looking for headphones for sports and everyday use. The Spark are expected to cost around 150 francs.

It is not yet clear if and when we will have the Spark headphones from Suunto in our range.

Header image: Suunto

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