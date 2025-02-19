News + Trends 16 3

Tears flow at the end: Streamer games through seven Souls-like games without damage

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 19.2.2025

You have to be a little crazy for this achievement: The streamer "dinossindgeil" played seven Soulslike games with level 1 characters without taking any damage.

If souls-like games drive you up the wall, you're not alone. After all, these games, which include the three "Dark Souls" games and "Elden Ring", are known for their high level of difficulty. Playing through them is hard enough for many. This is precisely why other gamers show off their skills with unusual challenges - for example using a dance mat. The German streamer "dinossindgeil" has now played through seven Soulslikes: with game characters at the lowest level and without taking a single hit.

The streamer, whose real name is Nico, is very familiar with these games. Back in 2022, he achieved a similar feat: He played through "Demon's Souls", "Dark Souls 1", "Dark Souls 2", "Dark Souls 3", "Bloodborne", "Sekiro: "Shadows Die Twice" and "Elden Ring" without taking any damage. If he was unable to dodge an opponent's attack, he restarted the entire run. According to him, his so-called "God Run" took him 120 days to complete.

"Level 1 hitless run": Seven games, no hits

In 2022, however, he used a highly levelled character. That was probably too easy for him. That's why he tried for "almost two years" to repeat his God Run with characters at the lowest level. This means that he deals less damage in battles and has to play without improved stats. Nico gamed through all seven games in one weekend. You can watch the run on YouTube.

But the best part comes at the end. A short clip shows Nico fighting the final boss in the last game - Soul of Cinder in "Dark Souls 3". After his victory, he pulls a face and starts crying with joy. His wife also steps in front of the camera and hugs him. At the moment of his success, hundreds of viewers congratulate him in the chat. You can watch it here:

Afterwards, he reports, still sobbing, that he himself no longer believed he could complete his level 1 hitless run. Dark Souls 2 was particularly difficult for him. He thanks his viewers for cheering him on again and again on the "bad days": "You watched me, a fucking psychopath, trying the same bullshit over and over again for almost two years".

This also explains how he was able to complete this success: To dodge every hit, he has to know the boss mechanics inside out and know when to expect which attack.

Header image: Twitch/"dinossindgeil"

