News + Trends 20 8

Test run with consequences: YouTube changes shorts without consent

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 27.8.2025

YouTube is testing automatic video customisation with AI without informing creators. This is causing trouble.

Recently, various YouTube channels reported that their videos suddenly changed without any action on their part. Skin tones appear different, image areas are lit differently or artefacts can be seen. The latter in particular indicates processing by AI.

After the British news channel BBC reported on this, Youtube finally confirmed that a test procedure was underway on the portal. As part of this process, certain shorts, i.e. short videos, are automatically edited. This is done using «technologies from the field of machine learning». However, it is only a matter of preventing image noise or sharpening certain details. Nothing is changed in terms of content. However, the fact that the AI is not perfect is shown by strangely distorted body parts or unwanted filter effects.

Users posted screenshots of altered videos on Reddit.

Source: Reddit

Creators were not informed

The fact that creators were not informed about this test is particularly incomprehensible. There was neither advance warning nor the possibility of opting out (i.e. the option to refrain from this processing). The producers expressed concern that their desired effect or the aesthetics of their content would be impaired by these automatic interventions. While YouTube does not want to know anything about generative AI and only talks about «classic machine learning», experts are questioning this stance. In their opinion, the visible changes could well fall under the term «artificial intelligence».

What's next?

The irony of the matter: since 2023, YouTube has required creators to label AI-generated content accordingly. However, the video service does not do this for its own adaptations. It is merely testing a measure that «is intended to improve the visual quality of the shorts». These measures are intended to «create a consistent viewing experience regardless of the end device».

YouTube is currently not saying anything about how long the test procedure will run or whether the adjustments will be permanently integrated into the platform. It is also unclear whether there will be an opt-out option later on.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 20 people like this article







