The app-controlled I-Thermic X-Warm collection from Odlo and Clim8 wins ISPO Award

Freeze, sweat and freeze some more - this spiral of discomfort must be avoided during winter sports. The brands Odlo and Clim8 want to help with heated thermal underwear and a jacket. They have now been honoured with an ISPO award for their I-Thermic X-Warm collection.

The right amount of warmth at the touch of a button - that's the promise of Swiss sportswear manufacturer Odlo and French company Clim8 with their joint winter sports collection, consisting of a base layer shirt, base layer trousers and a padded jacket. They are aimed at anyone who has ever sat shivering in a ski lift or gone through a rollercoaster of hot and cold on ski tours and hikes.

Sensors to ensure the right temperature for you

According to the manufacturer, the special feature of the electrically heated clothing is the intelligent temperature adjustment. The battery-powered heating elements are controlled by a smartphone app. You can set up a user profile there. The sensors built into the clothing measure the temperature and regulate it to what you find comfortable. Your activity level is taken into account in real time. However, you can also control the heat output manually.

With electric heating elements and a small battery, the ski underwear is designed to keep you warm during winter sports.

Source: Odlo

Thanks to a body-sensing function, the integrated heating switches on as soon as you put on your clothes. User feedback should allow the temperature control to be customised even more precisely to user preferences over time. Odlo and Clim8 worked with the company Softmatter by MAS, which specialises in innovative textiles, to integrate the electronics.

In the app, you can adjust the heat output to suit your preferences.

Source: Odlo

ISPO jury praises the versatility of the garments and the customisability of the warming system

To prevent overheating, the clothing warms you up to a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. According to the manufacturer, the battery should last four hours at full power. The garments can be washed in the washing machine at 30 degrees, but you have to remove the battery first. This is protected against rain, snow and dust in accordance with standard IP 67.

In addition to the functional underwear, the collection also includes a padded jacket.

Source: Odlo

The I-Thermic X-Warm clothing was developed for all those who like to spend the whole day in the snow. The collection was honoured with an award at the ISPO international sports trade fair in Munich. The jury praised the "seamless integration of the customisable and intuitive warming system". It also emphasised the versatility of the clothing, which is suitable for various winter sports activities from snowshoeing to ski tours, but also for walking in the snow and everyday life.

