The "best Apple Watches ever" are on the way: Series 11 and Ultra 3

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 9.9.2025

At the iPhone 17 keynote, Apple also unveiled some exciting new features for the wrist. The Apple Watches now warn of high blood pressure and the Ultra reports emergencies via satellite.

For the «best Apple Watches ever», the tech giant from Cupertino is introducing exciting functions that are designed to make your everyday life healthier and safer.

watchOS26: from high blood pressure alerts to live translations

Apple is introducing a new function to keep an eye on your blood pressure. This collects data via the heart rate sensor for at least 30 days. From then on, the watch will warn you if it detects any discrepancies

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 keeps an eye on your health.

Source: Apple

In Europe 30 per cent of people suffer from high blood pressure. With regular measurements, diseases could be recognised and treated earlier.

Because the Apple Watch's blood pressure analysis is medical, it requires authorisation from various authorities. Apple is still waiting for this and would like to be able to release it for over 150 countries at a later date.

The function comes with the new watchOS26 operating system. This is why you will also find it on the Apple Watch Series 9 and 10, as well as the Ultra 2, once it has been released.

Better safe than sorry.

Source: Apple

With watchOS26, Apple is delivering even more innovations, such as the «Sleep Score». This monitors your sleep and evaluates its quality. The Health app on your smartphone shows you an overview the next morning and, if necessary, gives you tips to help you sleep more restfully in future. Another exciting feature is the live translation, which shows you what was said in another language simultaneously in your preferred language.

New satellite connectivity with the Apple Watch Ultra 3

The manufacturer has installed a larger OLED display with a resolution of 422 × 514 pixels in the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It should also be very easy to read from the side and is very bright at 3000 nits. The housing remains the same size at 49 × 44 millimetres.

Larger display, but unchanged large casing.

Source: Apple

In the Watch Ultra 3, Apple is now also installing the S10 chip that is already used in the Watch Series 10. The robust outdoor smartwatch also has 5G on board. The battery life has been extended to a total of 42 hours, 72 hours in energy-saving mode. If you use GPS and heart rate measurement continuously, the Watch Ultra 3 still lasts 20 hours. Thanks to the quick charge function, the watch runs for a further 12 hours after 15 minutes of charging.

After Google unveiled the first smartwatch with satellite connectivity with the Pixel Watch 4, Apple is now offering the feature for its Watch. This allows the Ultra 3 to trigger an emergency call via satellite, and you can also send messages and share your location. The signal strength reaches 1200 kilometres into the air.

With «Find My» via satellite, you send your location every quarter of an hour to the contacts you have added in advance. You can also send messages via the Messages app or as text messages to family and friends. The satellite function is free for two years after purchasing and activating the Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, the availability of connectivity depends on your location and is not available everywhere.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a titanium case.

Source: Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available with a 49 mm titanium case in black or silver. You will pay at least 749 francs or 899 euros for it. It will be delivered from 19 September.

Apple Watch Series 11

Like its predecessor, the Series 10, the Apple Watch Series 11 is available in two sizes: 42 and 46 mm in diameter. The case has a thickness of 9.7 mm, the same as its predecessor. The display glass has a special ceramic coating to prevent scratches twice as well as the Apple Watch 10. In addition, the Watch 11 now has fast 5G connectivity. In terms of battery life, Apple is talking about 24 hours instead of the previous 18, so you can finally get through a whole day.

This is the Apple Watch 11.

Source: Apple

You can wear the Apple Watch 11 for swimming or snorkelling. For example, you can measure the depth down to six metres and display the water temperature. It is still unsuitable for diving.

You have four colours to choose from for the aluminium housing.

Source: Apple

The housing is available in aluminium and titanium. The aluminium versions in black, silver and rosé are now joined by a slightly darker silver-grey. With titanium, you can choose between silver, gold and black. It will be available at official retail prices from 369 francs or 449 euros from 19 September.

The Apple Watch SE 3 now also has something to report

The most affordable smartwatch in Apple's line-up has been given some practical upgrades. For the first time, you can activate the always-on display on it and use gesture control, such as the «Double tab». Here you tap your index finger and thumb together to pause the music or answer a call, for example.

The Apple Watch SE 3 can measure the temperature on your wrist to register and report unusual temperature fluctuations.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is the most affordable of the new smartwatches.

Source: Apple

New speakers are also built into the watch. If you don't have your smartphone to hand, you can use them in an emergency. The quality is probably less intended for longer music enjoyment.

The battery of the Apple Watch SE 3 provides a battery life of up to 18 hours. It is then charged twice as fast as its predecessor. According to Apple, it achieves a runtime of eight hours in 15 minutes via fast charging.

The Apple Watch SE 3 with aluminium case is available in silver and black from 229 francs or 269 euros. It will be delivered from 19 September.

Header image: Apple

