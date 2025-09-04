News + Trends 3 0

The best game trailers of the week (29.08. to 05.09.)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 5.9.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers from the gaming world from the past week (29 August to 5 September) for you.

Too many games, too many trailers, too little time. Every week, publishers release what feels like hundreds of exciting videos. So you don't have to sift through all the trailer stuff, we'll do it for you. Here are the gems that we have fished out with the greatest care.

Whether it's a new announcement or an update to an existing game. Whether AAA game or indie insider tip. Here you can find the best trailers of the week (29 August to 5 September) in a compact overview.

«Nioh 3»

The eagerly awaited third instalment of the tough samurai action RPG series presents a new boss via IGN. The fight against the «Tiger of Kai» looks very intense as usual. «However, Nioh 3» will not only offer the familiar, but also break new ground. For the first time, there is an open game world and two different fighting styles (samurai and ninja), between which you can switch seamlessly.

When: 2026

Released for: PS5, PC



«007 First Light»

«Hitman»-developer studio IO Interactive shows uncut gameplay scenes of the upcoming «James Bond» game «007: First Light» for the first time. The game looks like a bombastic action mix of «Uncharted» and «Hitman». You can read our impressions from Gamescom in this article.

When: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC



«Mewgenics»

Is a 50-minute gameplay video actually still a «trailer»? Probably not. Nevertheless, I have to include it in the list. Not least because the creative mind behind «Mewgenics» is none other than Edmunc McMillen. He has already worked on games such as «Super Meat Boy», «The Binding of Isaac» and «The End is Nigh». His new work is a roguelike in which you breed cats and send them into turn-based battles.

When: 10 February 2026

Released for: PC



«Skyblivion»

«Skyblivion» is an unofficial fan remake of «The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion» in the engine of «The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim». Despite the recently published official remake of «Oblivion», the development team has not been discouraged. The new video shows the first 15 minutes of the game. The fan project is due to be released later this year.

When: 2025

Released for: PC



«Yooka-Replaylee»

With «Yooka-Laylee» (2017), developer studio Playtonic Games wanted to revive classic 3D platformers from the N64 era. This worked out more badly than well. Now the project is getting a second chance with «Yooka-Replaylee» Gameplay weaknesses from the original have been eliminated and the graphics have been reworked. The new trailer also includes a release date.

When: 9 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC



«Dino Run 2»

Do you remember «Dino Run»? A Flash game from 2008 in which you run as a dinosaur through side-scrolling levels to escape the «Doomwall». Now the iconic game is getting a sequel. You can support the development of the game with the Kickstarter project.

When: ???

Released for: PC



«Australia Did It» (new announcement)

A new project from independent developer Rami Ismael. He has previously employed his skills on games such as «Ridiculous Fishing» and «Nuclear Throne». The game aims to combine elements of different genres to create a new gaming experience. A bit of reverse bullet hell à la «Vampire Survivors», a pinch of tower defence and turn-based strategy. Cool!

When: ???

Released for: PC



«Mars Attracts»

Remember the absolutely brilliant and crazy Tim Burton classic «Mars Attacks!»? Soon there will be a game set in the universe of the film. In it, you build an amusement park on Mars. The main attractions are abducted humans, which you exhibit like animals in a zoo or abuse in brutal experiments.

When: Early Access from 16 September

Released for: PC



