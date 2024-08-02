The Cylons have won: No "Battlestar Galactica" remake

Five years of planning have come to nothing: the remake of the cult military science fiction series "Battlestar Galactica" will not be realised.

It would have been a remake of a remake: But now there will be no new edition of "Battlestar Galactica" after all. The original, which was known as "Battlestar Galactica" in German-speaking countries, was broadcast from 1978. From 2004 to 2009, a reinterpretation of the material kept people glued to their screens. This remake by Ronald Moore is considered one of the best science fiction series of all time and memes of "Battlestar Galactica" still circulate on the internet today.

In 2019, a further remake was announced, which was to run on the US streaming service Peacock. Sam Esmail, the showrunner of the series "Mr Robot", was to be the executive producer. As recently as January 2024 Esmail was delighted that the project was taking shape after having been on hold for some time due to the scriptwriters' strike.

Now, the magazine Variety claims to have learnt that the show will not go ahead. According to an unnamed source, Variety states that the project is being offered for sale to other services - it is not clear whether a buyer will be found.

is all about It's a classic battle between man and machine, between creator and creation. The Cylons are intelligent machines that rebel against their creators, the humans. After a forty-year truce, the Cylons unexpectedly attack all twelve colonised planets and bring humanity to the brink of extinction.

The Galactica is a "battlestar", a combat spaceship that, due to its age, is on its way to the museum with its entire military crew when the attack occurs. It's so old that the cyber attacks used by the Cylons don't work - lucky for them. Now the crew of the Galactica, led by Commander Adama, has the task of finding a new home for the humans with a fleet of civilian spaceships. But the Cylons don't just have nuclear bombs and cyber weapons at their disposal. They use tactics that the humans don't expect. That also had me biting my fingernails for the entire four seasons.

The show was also so well received because it had so many iconic moments and characters and drew viewers into the setting. I like to think back to the bad-tempered and occasionally alcoholised XO with his eye patch or the always rebellious but masterful pilot Starbuck. Or the absurdly funny scenes with Gaius Baltar and Number 6. The octagonal design, which can be found everywhere in the series, for example on the crockery and logbooks, has also stayed in my head.

Would you like to see (another) new version of "Battlestar Galactica"? Write it in the comments!