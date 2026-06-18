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Lego
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The first Lego set based on ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ belongs to Derpy

Ramon Schneider
18.6.2026
Translation: machine translated

The first Lego set based on ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ features the blue tiger Derpy and the magpie Sussie. The set will go on sale in August for just under 80 francs.

Anyone who was hoping for Rumi, Mira and Zoey in the first Lego set based on * «* KPop Demon Hunters» will instead find a large blue tiger with a dubious sense of balance. Lego is thus launching this themed world on a smaller and more animal-focused scale than the film’s title might suggest. The set does away with the K-pop stage, demon hunting and members of HUNTR/X.

According to Lego, Derpy’s slanted eyes were one of the biggest challenges during the set’s development.
According to Lego, Derpy’s slanted eyes were one of the biggest challenges during the set’s development.
Source: Lego

Lego is launching the duo on 1 August this year as the first set based on the Netflix film. «Derpy the Tiger and Sussie the Magpie» comprises 825 pieces and costs 79.90 francs or 69.99 euros.

Articulated and with a secret compartment

Derpy and Sussie are made entirely from Lego bricks. The set does not contain any minifigures. With the magpie on its head, the finished model is 21 centimetres high, 15 centimetres long and the same width. Included are two love letters and a flowerpot – a nod to certain scenes in the film.

Derpy can carry one of the two love letters on her tongue. Meanwhile, Sussie sits on his head and keeps an eye on things.
Derpy can carry one of the two love letters on her tongue. Meanwhile, Sussie sits on his head and keeps an eye on things.
Source: Lego

Derpy’s head, legs and paws can be moved, whilst Sussie’s neck and feet can be moved. The tiger either grins or carries one of the two love letters on his outstretched tongue.

There is a small secret compartment at the back of his head. This is where the love letters and the flowerpot can be stowed away.
There is a small secret compartment at the back of his head. This is where the love letters and the flowerpot can be stowed away.
Source: Lego

A secret compartment in Derpy’s head holds the letters and flowerpot after playtime. This makes the model suitable as both a toy and a decoration. It is flexible enough to recreate little scenes, and big enough for a shelf.

The eyes were the biggest challenge

According to Lego, the team developed the set in record time, from the initial briefing to the finished model. However, the company has not revealed exactly how long this took. A record of sorts, anyway… Designer Wes Talbott and his team reportedly got straight to work with Lego bricks after the initial studies and built several prototypes.

Designer Wes Talbott with the finished model of Derpy and Sussie.
Designer Wes Talbott with the finished model of Derpy and Sussie.
Source: Lego

According to Talbott, Derpy’s slightly slanted, almond-shaped eyes posed a particular challenge for the team. Even small changes to the shape or position would have altered her entire facial expression. That is why the finished model combines moulded shapes with printed details. The round tail also kept the team busy; it had to match the animated original as closely as possible.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for HUNTR/X

Lego has announced further sets for 2027, but has not yet named any characters or locations. It therefore remains to be seen whether Rumi, Mira and Zoey, a concert stage or minifigures will follow.

Is Derpy the right start for Lego’s «KPop Demon Hunters» sets, or would you have preferred to get HUNTR/X straight away? Let us know in the comments.

Header image: Lego

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Ramon Schneider
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Ramon.Schneider@digitecgalaxus.ch

I get paid to play with toys all day.

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