The Force at the oche: Target brings "Star Wars" to the darts shelf

30.10.2025

Target Darts brings the "Star Wars" franchise to the sport of darts. Limited Luke and Vader sets are released, as well as accessories in the design of R2-D2, Darth Maul and the Millennium Falcon. The prices are in a galaxy of their own.

The British manufacturer Target Darts has teamed up with Disney to launch a new product line that brings the «Star Wars» universe to the dartboard. The collection consists of several sets and accessories that are visually inspired by well-known characters and spaceships - from Darth Vader darts to Millennium Falcon surrounds. May the Force be with us.

Darts for Jedi and Sith

The most eye-catching models are the Darth Vader darts. They are made from 95 per cent tungsten. They are available in three weights - 22, 24 and 26 grammes - each with a length of 52 millimetres. The barrel diameter varies depending on the weight: 6.5 millimetres for 22 grammes, 6.7 millimetres for 24 grammes and 6.9 millimetres for 26 grammes.

The set includes Swiss Points (30 millimetres), an interchangeable tip system from Target, in which the tips can be screwed into the barrel using a tool and quickly changed if necessary. Also included are two sets of K-Flex flights (in No. 2 and No. 6 moulds) with integrated shafts and a Takoma wallet in Darth Vader design. The set is priced at around 299.95 euros, which corresponds to around 310 to 320 Swiss francs.

The limited Darth Vader Lightsaber First Edition is even more sophisticated. It is made from 95 per cent tungsten and is limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide. The set comes in a high-quality collector's box, which contains the darts as well as four interchangeable Swiss Points, a display stand in lightsaber design and a numbered plaque.

The darts weigh 24 grammes and have a silver-coloured barrel with fine engravings, which is visually reminiscent of the hilt of Vader's lightsaber. Black accents and subtle line structures echo the design of the Sith Lord. The price is an incredible 699.95 euros, which corresponds to around 730 to 750 Swiss francs.

The counterpart on the light side of the Force is the Luke Skywalker Lightsaber First Edition. This set is also made from 95 per cent Tungsten, is limited to 2,000 pieces and has identical features: four Swiss Points, integrated K-Flex flights and shafts, display stand and numbered box.

The darts are also rated at 24 grammes and feature a silver barrel with shimmering green accents reminiscent of Luke's lightsaber. The price is also €699.95.

Accessories with a Star Wars look

In addition to the darts, the collection also includes several accessories. These include the BOA Wallets, sturdy storage bags that come in three variants: Darth Maul, R2-D2 and Stormtrooper. Each bag offers space for six darts, spare shafts, flights and tips. The colour scheme is based on the respective characters - red and black for Darth Maul, white and blue for R2-D2 and white and black for the Stormtrooper.

Target also has a Millennium Falcon Surround & TOR dartboard bundle in its programme for the home setup. The bundle includes a dartboard, a surround in the style of Han Solo's legendary spaceship and a mounting set. The package is priced at 179.95 euros, which corresponds to around 195 Swiss francs.

Flights and shafts in Star Wars design will also be released - including K-Flex flights with motifs of Darth Maul, R2-D2 and Stormtroopers as well as Pro-Grip shafts in black and grey with subtle Star Wars branding.

