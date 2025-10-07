Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Google
News + Trends
3011

The keyboard to go crazy

David Lee
7.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

This article was not written with the keyboard shown above, but it is still short.

You don't always have to be efficient. That only leads to overproduction and, in the case of keyboards, to annoying chattiness. I like to think back to the days when writing - by hand - was still so laborious that people were pleasantly brief. A positive side effect: the written word is better memorised when complex movements have to be performed.

In this respect, the dial pad keyboard developed by GBoard Japan is a boon for mankind. Even the Enter key has to be rotated around itself, as the video shows. The developers have simply adopted the existing QWERTY layout for the letters, even though - or precisely because - this makes no sense at all. For example, A, one of the most common letters in English, is the most difficult to write. The letters could have been arranged according to their frequency - in English ETAOIN SHRDLU - but that would have prevented the necessary deceleration.

The innovative keyboards that GBoard Japan has already developed in previous years have the same spirit. For example, the extremely versatile single-line keyboard or this strange ... thing.

The one-line keyboard.
The one-line keyboard.
Source: Google

The dial pad keyboard cannot be purchased, but can be printed out as a 3D model.

Header image: Google

30 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
David Lee
Senior Editor
David.Lee@digitecgalaxus.ch

My interest in IT and writing landed me in tech journalism early on (2000). I want to know how we can use technology without being used. Outside of the office, I’m a keen musician who makes up for lacking talent with excessive enthusiasm.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Product test

    Why I wouldn’t recommend the pre-built version of the GMMK Pro keyboard

    by Kevin Hofer

  • Product test

    The Glorious GMBK 75% is a prime example of why spending more on a keyboard is worth it

    by Kevin Hofer

  • Background information

    Crazy keyboards: from quirky to downright nuts

    by Kevin Hofer

11 comments

Avatar
later