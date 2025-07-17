News + Trends 3 0

"The Legend of Zelda" film: Miyamoto announces leading roles

Debora Pape 17.7.2025

The Legend of Zelda game series will be 40 years old next year - and a film based on the game will be released for the first time the following year. Find out what else is known besides the actors for the roles of Link and Zelda here.

At the end of November 2023, Nintendo announced a cinema adaptation of its popular game series «The Legend of Zelda». It is to be a live-action film: Unlike the Super Mario film adaptation in 2023, it is therefore not an animated film. Co-producer Shigeru Miyamoto has now announced on X who will be starring in the film.

The 21-year-old Bo Bragason is taking on the role of Princess Zelda. She has already appeared in several films and series, including Disney's «Renegade Nell». 16-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who like Bragason is from the UK, will play the hero Link. He is known, among other things, as the voice of Pinocchio from the 2022 film of the same name and has appeared in other films and series.

Bo Bragason plays Zelda, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth embodies Link.

Source: Nintendo

The split image shows the two main actors in clothes that could have come from the film props. Bragason is wearing a blue top. The colour is reminiscent of Zelda's blue clothing in «Breath of the Wild». Ainsworth doesn't have blonde hair in the photo like the original link, but his hairstyle tends to match that of the game.

Miyamoto confirmed the film's release date in his post: if there are no delays, you can watch Link and Zelda's adventures in cinemas from 7 May 2027.

No details on the story yet

On the website productionlist.com there is a short summary of the story, which unfortunately doesn't say much yet - and is very reminiscent of the plot of most «Zelda» games.

Link takes centre stage. He is supposed to protect the kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. Also at the start is Ganon, here described as a ruthless warlord who, as in many titles in the series, appears as an antagonist. It is not yet known who will play Ganon(dorf). However, he is said to be after the Triforce as usual. Monsters, dungeons and puzzles await Link on his journey.

The public can assume that Link will be more talkative than in the games. Fans have been wondering for years when the silent hero will finally speak. It is also quite conceivable that Zelda will be more present in the film than in the games, where she mostly only has to be rescued by Link. In the latest instalment of the series, «Echoes of Wisdom», she can be played as the main character for the first time. Zelda uses a magic wand instead of a sword and shield.

«The Legend of Zelda» has never been made into a film. There was an animated TV series in 1989, but it did not achieve great popularity.

Background on the production

The film will be directed by Wes Ball, who last year brought «Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom» to the big screen last year. In March 2024, Ball stated in an interview that he already had a «great idea» for the film. He wanted to create a world that he himself would like to live in: it should feel real, «serious and cool, but also fun and full of wonder».

The screenplay is written by Derek Connolly. He is known as the author of the «Jurassic World» films. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creative mind behind the «Zelda» games, is directly involved in the creation of the film as a producer. This means that there is an authority behind the film who will hopefully ensure that the film does justice to the original game. Avi Arad, founder of Marvel Studios, is also on board as a producer. The «Zelda» film is being made in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Shooting could take place from November 2025 to April 2026 in New Zealand, where the «Lord of the Rings» films were also shot. So «Zelda» is in good fantasy company.

Header image: Nintendo / "Breath of the Wild"

