The Lego Batmobile of the 60s: nostalgia on four wheels

Lego brings a touch of 60s nostalgia into the living room with the new Batmobile set. But is that enough to win over fans of the iconic series?

A gloomy night in Gotham. The Bat symbol lights up in the sky and Batman hurries into the Batcave. He jumps into his red and black Batmobile, fires up the rocket engine and jets off on another adventure.

Design and details

Lego is launching this legendary version of the Batmobile as a detailed set on 1 October. With 1822 parts and a price of 169 francs or 150 euros, the model is aimed primarily at adult Batman fans. The retro aesthetic has been captured with great attention to detail: from the characteristic red trim to the Cockpit windows. An exclusive Batman minifigure in an authentic 1960s costume accompanies the set.

Why the Batman series was a hit The 1960s Batman TV series starring Adam West was a unique blend of comic book charm and over-the-top action that quickly achieved cult status. The humorous "Pow!" and "Zap!" scenes made the series unforgettable. The Batmobile played a central role and became a symbol of Batman's fight against crime in Gotham.

Criticisms

However, there are criticisms behind the glossy surface: Stickers are used instead of printed bricks - a point that is often criticised by Lego fans. The model also lacks a functioning steering system and doors cannot be opened, which limits the play value. Robin, who always fought alongside Batman in the classic series, is also completely missing from this set. This is likely to be a noticeable gap for many fans of the series.

The interior conceals many details. For example, the red Bat-Phone.

Comparison with other models

Compared to other Batmobile sets such as the Lego Tumbler or the 1989 Batmobile, this model is rather plain. While the other sets feature movable doors and detailed components, the 60s Batmobile focuses primarily on the iconic design. This is a plus point for many collectors. But for fans who want more functionality, this could be disappointing.

In the boot of the Batmobile is the mobile crime computer.

