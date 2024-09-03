The Living Pots: How these flower pots clean the air

These plant pots mark the beginning of a new era in modern design. They utilise innovative technology to reduce the carbon dioxide (CO₂) content in the air.

Since 2018, the art and design centre Madrasat Addeera in Al-ʿUla, an ancient oasis town in north-western Saudi Arabia, has been promoting regional craftsmanship through workshops and collaborations. At Milan Design Week, it presented the first "Madrasat Addeera Editions": a limited collection of statement pieces designed and crafted by renowned designers from Saudi Arabia and more than eight other countries. These pieces combine traditional heritage with modern design, utilising sustainable materials and innovative methods. One example of this is the project "The Living Pots" by Madrasat Addeera and Creative Dialogue, the creative agency of curator Samer Yamani. The self-sustaining system is inspired by Al-ʿUla and replicates the natural cycles of the oasis.

"The Living Pots" are made of 3D-printed natural cellulose and use Pure.Tech, an advanced decarbonisation technology that can absorb CO₂. In addition, the containers are made from naturally coloured linen fabrics and biodegradable casings made from the fruits and herbs of Alula.

The flower pots are a combination of craftsmanship ...

They are made from bioplastics, organic cotton with natural dye and 3D-printed cellulose.

The materials used make the "Living Pots" more environmentally friendly than conventional flower pots. The design also conveys this benevolent attitude towards nature: "The living pots capture the feeling of the lush oasis of Al-ʿUla and its majestic trees," says the media report. "They embody the vibrant greenery of Al-ʿUla's flora, including mesmerising citrus trees, aromatic herbs and the majestic date palms that are the breathtaking lungs of Al-ʿUla."

The Living Pots are intended to support measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The collection currently consists of individual pieces. However, according to Pure.Tech, the technology can be applied to almost any surface. This could enable the development of further product lines in the future that actively combat climate change. In the meantime, projects such as "The Living Pots" are already helping to create new connections between Al-ʿUla and the international creative community.