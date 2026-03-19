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The moon rocket from Tintin takes off at Lego

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 19.3.2026

With the moon rocket from Tintin, Lego is bringing a European comic classic into the range for the first time. The set is characterised by nostalgia rather than action.

The rocket from «Destination Moon» and «Steps on the Moon» will be released on 1 April. It consists of 1283 pieces and is aimed at adults. The set costs 179 francs or 159.99 euros and is around 49 centimetres high.

The red and white chequered moon rocket also looks great as an exhibition piece.

Source: Lego

The rocket is instantly recognisable: red and white chequered, slim and unusually elegant for a Lego set. This shape already stood out in the comics. With Tintin, Hergé left his mark on European comics like no other and established a style with the «ligne claire» (clear line) that still has an impact today. He showed space travel not as dirty technology, but as a clear, almost sterile vision of the future - years before the real space race began.

More than just a model: Lego recreates a scene from the comic

The set not only shows the rocket. Lego also includes Tintin, Snowy, Captain Haddock, Professor Bienlein and Schulze and Schultze - all in spacesuits.

The complete crew. Even the dog is wearing a spacesuit.

Source: Lego

The rocket can be opened to reveal a small control room located at the top of the model. This allows you to recreate the scene in which the crew sees Earth from space for the first time. In the comics, Hergé narrates this moment surprisingly calmly - without much drama, almost matter-of-factly and focussing entirely on the characters' reactions. This is exactly what suits the set: it is not an action playset, but an exhibit.

A look inside: The rocket can be opened to reveal a small control room at the top.

Source: Lego

My assessment: long overdue, but very calculated

I think it's great that Lego is venturing into Tintin. European comic culture rarely has a place in the range, although it has a lot to offer stylistically. At the same time, the set clearly fits in with Lego's current strategy: the company is increasingly focussing on models for adults and well-known brands with nostalgic value.

At the same time, Lego is taking the safest route with the rocket. It avoids any risk and any attempt to show something unexpected. No Mühlenhof Castle, no Karaboudjan, no street scene from Brussels - just the one object that almost everyone knows. Even people who have never read the comics often recognise the rocket immediately.

Do you think the moon rocket is the perfect Lego set for Tintin? Or would you have preferred a different scene? Write your opinion in the comments.

Header image: Lego

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