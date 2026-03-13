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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 14.3.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements of the past week (07.03. to 14.03.) for you.

From left to right on the Header image: «Nekome: Nazi Hunter», «Yoshi and the Mysterious Book», «Samson».

Here's new food for your wishlist. This week, the editorial team has also put together numerous new announcements and trailer updates for games that have already been presented. Have fun browsing.

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes» - sweet horror from a new perspective

«Little Nightmares» and virtual reality. A combination I would never have thought of. I'm curious to see how and whether the special atmosphere of the games can be translated into VR. Time for me to dust off my PS VR2 again.

Date: 24 April

Released for: PS VR2, Meta Quest, Steam VR

«The Legend of California» - yeeehaaw

Do you miss «Red Dead Redemption»? In «The Legend of California» you can also live out your Wild West fantasies - either alone or with other cowboys and cowgirls.

Date:????

Released for: PC

«Pickmon» - in the speedrun to the lawsuit

When the announcement trailer for «Pickmon» was released, the developer studio Pocketgame must have asked itself: «How can we get sued by Nintendo as quickly as possible?»

Are the developers really serious about this? A Steam page does exist, but I highly doubt that this cobbled-together creative declaration of bankruptcy will ever see the light of day. You can find more information about this strange project in this article:

News + Trends "Pickmon" steals even more brazenly from "Pokémon" than "Palworld" by Debora Pape

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«The 9th Dragon» - Fighting against a voxel backdrop

This pretty voxel game is set in the legendary Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong in the 1980s. As a policewoman, you fight your way through an underworld full of gangs, violence and corruption.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«There are Millions of Goblins» - quite a few goblins

I love it when game titles describe what the game is about in a nutshell. In this case: millions of goblins that you run over with your deadly vehicle.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Project Shadowglass» - wow

Please excuse my language, but: Shit, that looks awesome. And then there's the classic stealth gameplay. I have fallen in love.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«The Super Mario Galaxy Movie» - enough already

Yes, I know. This is not a game trailer. But this is my list and I'll do what I want. Shortly before release, Nintendo shows a final trailer for the new Mario film. I didn't watch it because the trailers for the first film already gave far too much away. For all brave and spoiler-resistant fans: enjoy!

Date: 1 April



«Yoshi and the Mysterious Book» - so sweet

Donald Glover takes on the role of Yoshi in the new Mario film. Will he also make a guest appearance in «Yoshi and the Mysterious Book»? The latest title with the colourful dinosaurs (?) shows fresh impressions of the experimental gameplay system. You meet hilarious characters and unlock new abilities by interacting with them. This will take you to previously unreachable sections of the levels. For the first time, the trailer also reveals a release date for the Switch 2 game.

Date: 21 May

Released for: Switch 2

«The Boys: Trigger Warning» - VR heroes

In this VR game, you get superpowers and cause chaos in the world of «The Boys». It features actors from the series: Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Date: 21 May

Released for: Switch 2

«Samson» - not what you think

At first glance, it is reminiscent of open-world games such as «GTA». In reality, however, «Samson» is a linear crime drama with a strong focus on driving and fighting. You fight for survival in a ruthless city full of criminals and try to somehow pay off your debts. The Liquid Swords studio was founded by Christofer Sundberg, who previously worked at Avalanche Studios (including: «Just Cause»).

Date: 8 April

Released for: PC

«Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival» - Pinhead is back

The first game in the horror film series. This video gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the survival horror game. Cool: the «real» Pinhead, Doug Bradley, is also in the game.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Nekome: Nazi Hunter» - Kill Nazis

This is what «Inglorious Basterds» could look like as a game. You play a victim of the Nazi regime whose family was murdered. Bloody, stylish, cool.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Terrible Lizards» - Horror with a difference

This horror game takes a refreshing approach. Other genre representatives usually severely restrict your mobility in order to create a creepy atmosphere. In «Terrible Lizards», you are a gifted parkour master who runs and jumps around like there's no tomorrow. The fact that the opponents are weird dinosaur monsters makes the game even more interesting for me.

Date: Summer

Released for: PC

«Descent of Lunaris» - pretty old-school

Do you fancy gaming like in the old days? «Descent of Lunaris» is a classic dungeon crawler. You investigate a moon base full of weird alien critters. A demo is available on Steam.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core» - the spin-off is coming soon

The roguelike spin-off for «Deep Rock Galactic» is given a release date for the first time in the new trailer. Well, almost - it's only an Early Access date. The other «Deep Rock Galactic» spin-off, «Survivor», shows a new expansion for the reverse bullet hell game in another trailer

Date: 20 May (Early Access)

Released for: PC

Trailer for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.

«Dave the Diver - In the Jungle DLC» - off into the jungle

Diving David is back. This time, the chubby diver is heading into the jungle. The new trailer for the hotly anticipated DLC also brings a release date with it.

Date: 18 June

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Fortnite» - Save the World!

Before the battle royale mode exploded in «Fortnite», players were blasting their way through hordes of monsters in the «Save the World» mode. This will also be released as a free-to-play version from 16 April.

Date: 16 April

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Helldivers 2» - off to the trenches

The new «Helldivers 2» war bond is for all those who want to take their intergalactic wars out of the trenches. Among other things, the heavy flamethrower «B/FLAM-80 cremator», the flamethrower-machine gun hybrid «SMG/FLAM-34 stoker», the gas mortar gun «<A/GM-17» and the «G-48 gigagranate» are waiting for you.

Date: 17 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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