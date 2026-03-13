The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

News + Trends
"Pickmon" steals even more brazenly from "Pokémon" than "Palworld"
by Debora Pape
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements of the past week (07.03. to 14.03.) for you.
From left to right on the Header image: «Nekome: Nazi Hunter», «Yoshi and the Mysterious Book», «Samson».
Here's new food for your wishlist. This week, the editorial team has also put together numerous new announcements and trailer updates for games that have already been presented. Have fun browsing.
These titles have been newly announced
«Little Nightmares» and virtual reality. A combination I would never have thought of. I'm curious to see how and whether the special atmosphere of the games can be translated into VR. Time for me to dust off my PS VR2 again.
Date: 24 April
Released for: PS VR2, Meta Quest, Steam VR
Do you miss «Red Dead Redemption»? In «The Legend of California» you can also live out your Wild West fantasies - either alone or with other cowboys and cowgirls.
Date:????
Released for: PC
When the announcement trailer for «Pickmon» was released, the developer studio Pocketgame must have asked itself: «How can we get sued by Nintendo as quickly as possible?»
Are the developers really serious about this? A Steam page does exist, but I highly doubt that this cobbled-together creative declaration of bankruptcy will ever see the light of day. You can find more information about this strange project in this article:
Date: ???
Released for: PC
This pretty voxel game is set in the legendary Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong in the 1980s. As a policewoman, you fight your way through an underworld full of gangs, violence and corruption.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
I love it when game titles describe what the game is about in a nutshell. In this case: millions of goblins that you run over with your deadly vehicle.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline
Please excuse my language, but: Shit, that looks awesome. And then there's the classic stealth gameplay. I have fallen in love.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
Yes, I know. This is not a game trailer. But this is my list and I'll do what I want. Shortly before release, Nintendo shows a final trailer for the new Mario film. I didn't watch it because the trailers for the first film already gave far too much away. For all brave and spoiler-resistant fans: enjoy!
Date: 1 April
Donald Glover takes on the role of Yoshi in the new Mario film. Will he also make a guest appearance in «Yoshi and the Mysterious Book»? The latest title with the colourful dinosaurs (?) shows fresh impressions of the experimental gameplay system. You meet hilarious characters and unlock new abilities by interacting with them. This will take you to previously unreachable sections of the levels. For the first time, the trailer also reveals a release date for the Switch 2 game.
Date: 21 May
Released for: Switch 2
In this VR game, you get superpowers and cause chaos in the world of «The Boys». It features actors from the series: Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).
Date: 21 May
Released for: Switch 2
At first glance, it is reminiscent of open-world games such as «GTA». In reality, however, «Samson» is a linear crime drama with a strong focus on driving and fighting. You fight for survival in a ruthless city full of criminals and try to somehow pay off your debts. The Liquid Swords studio was founded by Christofer Sundberg, who previously worked at Avalanche Studios (including: «Just Cause»).
Date: 8 April
Released for: PC
The first game in the horror film series. This video gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the survival horror game. Cool: the «real» Pinhead, Doug Bradley, is also in the game.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
This is what «Inglorious Basterds» could look like as a game. You play a victim of the Nazi regime whose family was murdered. Bloody, stylish, cool.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
This horror game takes a refreshing approach. Other genre representatives usually severely restrict your mobility in order to create a creepy atmosphere. In «Terrible Lizards», you are a gifted parkour master who runs and jumps around like there's no tomorrow. The fact that the opponents are weird dinosaur monsters makes the game even more interesting for me.
Date: Summer
Released for: PC
Do you fancy gaming like in the old days? «Descent of Lunaris» is a classic dungeon crawler. You investigate a moon base full of weird alien critters. A demo is available on Steam.
Date: 2026
Released for: PC
The roguelike spin-off for «Deep Rock Galactic» is given a release date for the first time in the new trailer. Well, almost - it's only an Early Access date. The other «Deep Rock Galactic» spin-off, «Survivor», shows a new expansion for the reverse bullet hell game in another trailer
Date: 20 May (Early Access)
Released for: PC
These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.
Diving David is back. This time, the chubby diver is heading into the jungle. The new trailer for the hotly anticipated DLC also brings a release date with it.
Date: 18 June
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
Before the battle royale mode exploded in «Fortnite», players were blasting their way through hordes of monsters in the «Save the World» mode. This will also be released as a free-to-play version from 16 April.
Date: 16 April
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
The new «Helldivers 2» war bond is for all those who want to take their intergalactic wars out of the trenches. Among other things, the heavy flamethrower «B/FLAM-80 cremator», the flamethrower-machine gun hybrid «SMG/FLAM-34 stoker», the gas mortar gun «<A/GM-17» and the «G-48 gigagranate» are waiting for you.
Date: 17 March
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
News + Trends
by Luca Fontana
News + Trends
by Debora Pape
Background information
by Domagoj Belancic