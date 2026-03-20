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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 21.3.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (14.03. to 21.03.) for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Bus Bound», «Saros», «Adorable Adventures».

What will it be this week? In the current trailer overview, I have on sale, among other things: a surprising arcade game, beautiful pixel art, an ingenious mix of 2D and 3D game mechanics and big updates to already released AAA blockbusters.

If you can't find anything for your wishlist, you should look for a new hobby. Have fun browsing!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome Rush» - off to the arcade

Waaaaas?! a new «Cyberpunk» game? Yes, but not in the way you think. «Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome Rush» is a physical arcade combat racer from Unis Games. Get on a stylish bike and race against other Chooms in an arcade hall. All kinds of long-range and melee weapons are used in the races. You can choose from four tracks from the world of «Cyberpunk 2077», eight bikes and seven predefined characters.

Date: ???



«Dark Scrolls» - not a typo

No, I didn't mean to write «Dark Souls». The new game from Doinksoft («Gunbrella», «Gato Roboto») is actually called «Dark Scrolls» and features wonderfully nostalgic retro pixel graphics. In terms of gameplay, you can expect a hard-hitting action platformer in a roguelite structure. If the game is too hardcore for you alone, you can jump into the fray with friends.

Date: ???

Released for: Switch, PC

«Ritual Tides» - the potential is there

The trailer for «Ritual Tides» leaves me baffled. I love the art design and the creepy soundscape. World class! But the frame rate makes me sceptical. But hey, at least there's no concrete release date yet. So hopefully Vertpaint Studios can work on this horror title in peace.

Date: ???

Released for: PC and consoles

«Funnel Runners» - in the eye of the storm

Exciting concept: In this survival co-op game, tornadoes are your biggest opponents. You fight for survival in an abandoned city and try to somehow escape from this windy hell.

Date: 2nd quarter 2026

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story

«Saros» - PS5 features

The release of the hard-hitting PS5 exclusive «Saros» is fast approaching. The Playstation studio Housemarque, which has already delivered a hit for the console with «Returnal», is behind the bullet hell spectacle. In the new trailer, you can see which PS5 features the game uses.

Date: 30 April

Released for: PS5

«Fresco» - I love games with creative ideas

You explore ancient Egyptian ruins. You take on the role of an archaeologist and a wall painting that has come to life. When solving puzzles, you constantly switch back and forth between the 3D and 2D perspective. What a great idea - reminds me a little of the 2D sections in «Super Mario Odyssey».

Date: 2nd quarter 2026

Released for: PC

«Obey the Insect God» - ???

I don't know what to write about this trailer, except: It's so trashy that it's awesome again.

Date: 10 April

Released for: PC

«Atmosfar» - flying islands

An open-world survival game in which you are stranded on an alien planet. With your spaceship, you explore the landscape full of floating islands and arm yourself against deadly sandstorms and thunderstorms. Early access is due to start soon.

Date: 2nd quarter 2026

Released for: PC

«Adorable Adventures» - you little wild boar, you

Oh my God, how cute. You play the little wild boar Boris and explore a wildlife park. I love Boris. I would kill for Boris. I have to have Boris.

Date: 30 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Cat Parents» - even I, as a dog person, get weak

With this cute cat game, you too can become a crazy cat lady. You scour the neighbourhood to rescue as many kittens as possible. Then you'll nurture them back to health and build a cosy home for them. As you know, I'm a dog person - but even I get weak at the knees when it comes to these little pussies.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Bus Bound» - this looks amazingly good

Niche simulation games are now a dime a dozen. I was of the opinion that most of them are shovelware and look like shit. Accordingly, I didn't even want to click on the trailer for «Bus Bound». I'm glad I did though. Unbelievable - this game looks really nice?! Am I going to become a virtual bus driver now?

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Marathon» - Endgame content

Bungie is getting serious and inviting all «Marathon» players to the UESC Marathon cryo archive. In this compartment of the eponymous spaceship, colonists were once put into deep sleep on their journey through the stars. You can expect a labyrinthine layout with challenging puzzles and extremely aggressive UESC forces.

Important: The Cryo Archive is only accessible at weekends. In addition, your Runner must be at least level 25, you must have unlocked all six factions and the minimum value of your loadout must be 5000 credits.

You can find out more about the topic «Marathon» in these articles:

Opinion The world of Marathon is too good for an extraction shooter by Domagoj Belancic

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Starfield: Free Lanes & Terran Armada» - «Starfield 2.0»?

«Starfield» takes the next big step and lands on PS5. At the same time, Bethesda releases a major update for the sci-fi epic. Despite major changes, much (unfortunately) remains the same.

You can read all the details in my preview:

Date: 7 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Battlefield 6 Season 2 Nightfall» - Shooting in the dark

The second of three expansions for Season 2 is here. The main attraction is the new infantry-orientated map «Hagental Base» and a time-limited «Nightfall» mode. With this, the new map is shrouded in darkness and night-vision goggles become essential equipment for survival.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Ready or Not: Boiling Point» - Action in Los Sueños

The ultra-realistic military shooter «Ready or Not» also receives a paid update. A terrorist attack plunges the city of Los Sueños into chaos. As a member of a special unit, you ensure law and order. Cool: Hosts of multiplayer lobbies who own the DLC can also start the new missions with players without DLC.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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