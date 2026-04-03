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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 4.4.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (28 March to 4 April) for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Tour de France 2026», «Mortal Shell 2», «Rogue Stradale».

This week, the editorial team wasn't looking for Easter eggs, but for the best and most important game trailers. As always, we have carefully selected the gems for you from the flood of announcements and updates.

Take a break from the Easter egg hunt, put down the chocolate bunny and let yourself be inspired. Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Tour de France 2026» and «Pro Cycling Manager 26»

The cycling groundhog greets us every year. Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide Studio announce two games in one go in the trailer. «Tour de France 2026» will be released for consoles and PC. The biggest innovation is the switch to Unreal Engine 5 and the use of dynamic weather effects that make life difficult on the racetrack.

«Pro Cycling Manager 26» is only available for PC and offers only minor improvements compared to the previous year. In the article embedded below, you can see what our editorial cyclist Kim has to say about last year's simulation:

Review Tactics, timing, triumph: How I helped Marc Hirschi to win the Tour de France stage by Kim Muntinga

Date: 4 June

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«He Who Watches» - bad

You puzzle your way through a labyrinth with a bow and arrow. The surprising twist: you can change the gravity at any time. You suddenly find yourself running along walls or ceilings to solve puzzles. A little reminiscent of «Zelda» dungeons. A wonderfully creative idea for a game - even if the trailer with all the changes of direction makes me a little nauseous.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Rogue Stradale» - Racing in comic worlds

I don't know why, but the announcement trailer for «Rogue Stradale» fascinates me. While other racing games rely on realistic graphics and physics, this indie title deliberately goes in the opposite direction. Colourful, minimalist comic graphics with an exaggerated, ultra-fast arcade racing feel. The video reminds me of old games from the noughties - and I mean that as a compliment.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Box Room» - useless but awesome

A game for your Steam library. You design your gaming room, decorate it with posters and merch from your favourite games and display your game collection. Kind of cool, if completely useless.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Echoes of Aincrad» - more on the story

The latest instalment in the «Sword Art Online» series provides in-depth insights into the story. You play a player who plays a game. Sounds strange, but it's true. A VRMMORPG to be precise. The problem is that if you die in the game, you die in real life. I love meta-stories like that.

Date: 10 July

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Mortal Shell 2» - first gameplay

The sequel to the gritty action RPG «Mortal Shell» gives first impressions of the hard-hitting gameplay in the new trailer. My highlight: the absolutely unnecessarily dramatic, but damn cool fast-travel system at minute 7:50.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Zero Parades: For Dead Spies» - coming soon

«Zero Parades: For Dead Spies» is the new game from the studio behind «Disco Elysium» - or what's left of the studio. The trailer reveals a specific release date for the first time - albeit only for PC. PS5 players will have to wait a little longer.

Date: 21 May

Released for: PC, later also PS5

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Arc Raiders: Flashpoint Update» - new extraction fodder

Embark Studios regularly provides the «Arc Raiders» fanbase with new content. The «Flashpoint» update promises new content, weapons, enemies and various optimisations. The trailer is also worth watching.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Peak: Play It Your Way Update» - the Community has spoken

The update trailer for «Peak» shows what the community of the absurd climbing game wants: more customisation options. You can now customise your expeditions exactly as you like. Don't want to see any nasty spiders? Deactivate them. You want less fall damage? No problem. The name of the update, «Play It Your Way», is not just an empty promise.

Date: as of now

Released for: PC

«PUBG: Battlegrounds - Unbound» - new game mode with new game modes

With «Unbound», the PUBG Corporation announces a new game mode for the now almost ten-year-old shooter. This mode will feature additional modes (huh?) that allow for more experimental settings and gameplay. It starts in April with an alien invasion in Miramar. A bank heist mode will follow in May. It all looks kind of... conceptless?

Date: April, May

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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