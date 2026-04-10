The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Review
Nostalgia meets ninja skills in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
by Rainer Etzweiler
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (4 April to 11 April) for you.
Header image from left to right: «Scourge of the Reptiles», «No Man's Sky: Xeno Arena», «Iron Front Express».
Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!
These titles have been newly announced
Powerful melee combat, atmospheric graphics, driving soundtrack. The announcement trailer for «Alkahest» is great fun.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The popular «Don't Starve» game series is back with a new spin-off. The trailer suggests that developer studio Klei Entertainment is staying true to itself and consistently continuing the gameplay concept. New features include vertically designed game worlds and new biomes with their own climate conditions.
Date: ????
Released for: PC
A new «Game of Thrones» game? Yay! But don't get too excited. The cinematic trailer may look nice, but behind it is a free-to-play game for Android and iOS. Strangle.
Date: ???
Released for: Android, iOS
Our Community loves trains (why?), so I'm giving you trains. The announcement trailer for «Ironfront Express» convinces with humour, a coherent graphic style and chaotic gameplay.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
Mech games seem to be back in fashion. In recent years, fans of giant robots have already been spoilt with some top-class titles («Armored Core», «Mech Warrior 5», «Super Robot Wars Y»). The announcement trailer for «Code Rapid» also looks promising - even if the game world still looks a little sparse.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
Retro aesthetics are also very much in vogue in the gaming world at the moment. «Scourge of the Reptiles» looks wonderfully pixelated and retro with its pre-rendered pseudo-3D models. The title is a tactical role-playing game set in a fantasy world full of magic and dinosaurs.
Date: Q3 2026
Released for: PC
Apropos retro: «Intravenous 3» promises top-down stealth action in classic NES style according to the trailer «» . Well, the game definitely looks too good for an NES title. I don't know the two predecessors, but I really like what I see.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline.
Developer studio Playground Games shows in the latest trailer for «Forza Horizon 6» what you will experience in the crazy prologue. You can read my first impressions of the game here:
Date: 19 May
Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC - later also for PS5
Piratesque always works. Don't they? Yes, definitely. Especially when the trailer is accompanied by such an awesome shanty soundtrack. «Windrose» is a PvE survival adventure in which you can live out your wildest pirate fantasies. And, surprise: Early Access is starting soon. Very soon.
Date: 14 April
Released for: PC
«Castlevania» is back, yay! The new trailer gives an insight into the gameplay and reveals exciting background information from the development team. The title will be released this year - to mark the 40th anniversary of the series.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
The horror-survival game «State of Decay 3» was originally announced in 2020. The new trailer announces an alpha playtest. Click here to register. It is not yet clear when the game will be released.
Date: ????
Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC
A crazy premise: You're a fallen soldier from Napoleon's army who rises from the dead and has to fight other undead. Please what? The game is supposed to be a first-person souls-like - the trailer gives a first glimpse of the hard-hitting gameplay. Oh Mon Dieu!
Date: End of 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information
«No Man's Sky» is a permanent guest in the weekly trailer overview. Developer studio Hello Games is constantly churning out awesome updates - and for free! The new DLC features turn-based battles with aliens that you have previously captured. So it's like «Pokémon» in space.
Date: as of now
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
«Cyberpunk 2077» looks better than ever (at least in the console world) with a free update for the PS5 Pro. CD Projekt Red promises support for the AI upscaler PSSR, better ray tracing effects and up to 90 frames per second. Nice work!
Date: as of now
Released for: PS5 Pro
Sega's beautiful 2D action game ventures into absurd crossovers with the new DLC. Villains from other Sega franchises suddenly appear in the world of «Shinobi». For example, Eggman from «Sonic» or Majima from «Yakuza». Oh yes, why not.
Date: as of now
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Obsidian is giving the eleven-year-old RPG classic «Pillars of Eternity» a new turn-based combat mode. Why? Because they can.
Date: as of now
Released for: PC
The beautiful climbing game «Cairn» is getting a wonderful extension. And the best thing about it: it's free of charge
Date: Summer
Released for: PS5, PC
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