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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 18.4.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (11.04. to 18.04.) for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Agefield High», «Metro 2039», «Anno 117: Pax Romana - Prophecies of Ash».

Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Metro 2039» - fancy a bit of post-apocalypse?

The next chapter of the horror shooter is coming - and it looks damn beautiful. Well, as «beautiful» as dirty, nuclear-contaminated, post-apocalyptic landscapes can look (I think it's pretty - but I also like the smell of petrol).

The Ukrainian development studio 4A Games blesses us with two videos. A cinematic announcement trailer and a 15-minute showcase. In the latter, the creative minds behind «Metro 2039» have their say and provide insights into the development process.

Date: (nuclear) winter 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Pines» - we have «Alan Wake» at home

I'm a simple person, I'm easy to bait. If a trailer «gives off Twin Peaks» vibes, it goes on the list. And more obvious «Twin Peaks» inspiration than in the announcement video for «The Pines» is almost impossible. Due to its proximity to Lynch's works, the third-person horror game is also inevitably reminiscent of «Alan Wake». The game does not yet stand up to direct comparison with Remedy's surreal horror spectacle. But I don't want to rush to judgement, because it could still be a while before the release.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«DragonSword: Awakening» - Rebirth

Okay, strictly speaking, this trailer for «DragonSword: Awakening» is not a new announcement. Because «DragonSword» was already presented as a gacha game à la «Genshin Impact» and «Wuthering Waves». After a marital dispute between the publisher Webzen and the studio Hound 13, the game was completely reworked. No free-to-play, no gacha-gugus, no pressure from the publisher - the studio wants to publish the role-playing game itself. I wish them the best of luck and hope that the transformation succeeds.

Date: July

Released for: PC

«Ascenders: Beyond the Peak» - climb and puzzle

Climbing games are in vogue. «However, Ascenders: Beyond the Peak» takes a different approach to «Cairn» or «Jusant». This roguelite adventure is turn-based. This makes the game feel more like a puzzle game. Cool trailer, cool concept!

Date: Third quarter of 2026

Released for: PC

Trailer updates on already announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story

«Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve» - A look behind the scenes

One of my most anticipated games of 2026 offers another look behind the scenes. Various developers explain what new features fans can expect. I can hardly wait to get back into the virtual Cockpit

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Agefield High» - the little man's «bully»?

Looks a bit like «Bully», ordered from Temu. I like the principle, but the character designs and animations make me doubt the quality of the open-world school adventure.

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PC

«Phantom Blade Zero» - Wuxia in the face

The ultra-fast action game «Phantom Blade Zero» provides a new insight into the development process. The studio was inspired by real Chinese fighting styles for the combat system - and recorded them using motion capture.

I played the game at Gamescom and was impressed. You can read my impressions in this highlight article:

Guide These are our highlights from this year’s Gamescom by Philipp Rüegg

Date: 9 September

Released for: PS5, PC

«Sol Shogunate» - super cool setting

I love it when games merge seemingly incompatible styles and genres. This is also the case with «Sol Shogunate» - probably the first «samurai space opera» ever. A feudal Japanese setting with samurai in space? I want to inject myself with this ingenious mixture right now. Unfortunately, I'll have to wait a little longer, because there's no release date yet.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Anno 117: Pax Romana - Prophecies of Ash» - 🌋

Ubisoft's building game set in ancient Rome receives its first major expansion. In «Prophecies of Ash» you have to build a city on a volcanic island. «What could possibly go wrong?» asks the narrator in the trailer. Well, I can imagine a few scenarios.

You can find our review of the main game here:

Review Anno 117 review: reaching a flow state by building in ancient Rome by Samuel Buchmann

Date: 23 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Fortnite - Save the World» - now free

Before the battle royale craze, «Fortnite» was a paid PvE shooter. Now the forgotten original game mode «Save the World» is getting a second chance as a free-to-play variant.

Date: as of now

Released for: every conceivable platform that exists

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