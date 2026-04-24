News + Trends 3 1

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 25.4.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements of the past week (18.04. to 25.04.) for you.

On the Header image from left to right: «Dragonball Xenoverse 3», «Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced», «Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred».

Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Dragonball Xenoverse 3» - the last work by Akira Toriyama

Fans of the «Xenoverse» games have had to wait over ten years, but now the time has finally come: Bandai Namco has announced a new spin-off, «Xenoverse 3». This was already teased at the beginning of the year with the ominous «Age 1000» video.

The third part of the RPG saga is set in a new city, West City. In this futuristic metropolis, you fight alongside the «Great Saiyan Squad». Piccolo can also be seen briefly in the trailer. Bittersweet for fans: the title is the last work on which the late Akira Toriyama worked. It is said to feature new characters as well as locations penned by the legendary «Dragon Ball» creator.

News + Trends "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama has died by Kevin Hofer

But wait - that's not all. «Xenoverse 3» was announced during the «Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026» You can find more news from the «Dragon Ball» gaming world below.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced» - reimagined pirate adventure

Long rumoured, now it's official. «Assassin's Creed Black Flag» (2013) returns as a completely new remake with the addition of the name «Resynced». In addition to improved graphics, there is also a revised combat system, improved stealth and parkour elements, more in-depth naval battles and new story content. And, don't worry - the game will remain true to the original and not become a bloated monster RPG like the latest «Assassin's Creed» games.

Ubisoft has released five videos for the game. The first is a half-hour showcase that goes into detail about the new features:

No time? You can see all the important information summarised in the overview trailer:

The «World Premiere Trailer» is even crisper :

Of course, Ubisoft is also releasing a chic Collector's Edition. You can see what it contains here:

Finally, there's an insight into a new cutscene. This serves as an introduction to a completely new quest in which you pursue Blackbeard's treasure:

Date: 9 July

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Corsair Cove» - create your pirate paradise

You want more pirates? You can have them, yaaarrrrrr! In «Corsair Cove» you build your own pirate cove. You build houses, ships and factories to satisfy your drunken band of pirates. But beware - hostile pirates want to steal your pirate paradise. What I particularly like about the trailer are the crazy island layouts. The pirate settlements do not extend over flat areas, but spread out upwards. The suspension bridges and observation towers at dizzying heights look anything but safe.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Wall World Strategy» - that's the sense of the wall!

In this real-time strategy game, you build and command an alien colony. The twist: the colony is built on a vertical wall. The verticality is not just a visual gimmick, but also has an effect on the gameplay.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Tokyo Wave Rush» - funky

Do you remember Nintendo's «Wave Race» games? «Tokyo Wave Rush» looks like eine Kopie a spiritual successor to the legendary water racing game series. Visually, the trailer is a double-edged sword. The water? Super beautiful. The environments? Oh well. But the funky soundtrack makes up for everything.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Splatoon Raiders» - Singleplayer Splat

Nintendo's multiplayer shooter «Splatoon» returns as a single-player adventure. In search of a treasure, you explore an island area full of aggressive sea creatures. The core gameplay - shooting enemies with paint and swimming in the paint - remains untouched. With the new trailer, Nintendo also reveals a release date for the first time. The time has come in summer.

Date: 23 July

Released for: Switch 2

«Tropico 7» - for wannabe dictators

The new trailer for «Tropico 7» shows gameplay for the first time. And it definitely looks like «Tropico». One big new feature: you can customise the terrain to your liking. Flatten mountains, build mountains, conjure up bodies of water. With the power of El Presidente, anything is possible.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«007 First Light» - title sequence

Lana del Rey sings the title track for the new Bond game. And in the video you can see the title sequence of the game. Very, very nice!

Date: 27 May

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, later also for Switch 2

«Drawquarium» - an aquarium for your desktop

Flood of emails in your inbox, Excel spreadsheets, team calls, deadlines. The trailer for «Drawquarium» starts like a horror film. But then everything gets better. With «Drawquarium» you can take a deep breath and forget the stress of everyday working life. The game acts as a virtual aquarium that runs as a live background on your desktop. You can draw the fish yourself and give them funny names such as «Keanu Reef». A great trailer with a surprisingly emotional ending.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2» - it's not over yet

Before «Xenoverse 3» is released next year, Bandai Namco is giving its predecessor one last expansion - ten years after its release! Cool, that's how you support a game. The studio promises «a dramatic ending that reflects everything the players have fought for so far.»

Date: 27 May

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Super Limit Breaking NEO» - lots of new content

The arena fighter «Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero» is also getting an expansion. It includes 30 new fighters, 20 new costumes, four new stages and even a new solo game mode. Now that's what I call an update.

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Dragon Ball FighterZ» - that still exists

Just because «Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero» is currently the ultimate in the «Dragon Ball» fighting game world, Bandai Namco hasn't forgotten about good old «FighterZ». The trailer reveals that Goku (Super Saiyan 4, «Daima») will also be joining the fight with the «Daima» DLC.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Helldivers 2 - Exo Experts» - a reason to mech

Attention, Helldivers. New, powerful exo-suits (aka mechs) await you in the new update. With this heavy machinery, you can distribute the controlled democracy of the over-earth even more efficiently.

Date: 28 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred» - back to the carnage

After «Vessel of Hatred», «Lord of Hatred» is the second major expansion for «Diablo 4». The addiction-prone «Diablo» nerd Samuel was able to test the DLC in advance. His impression: Exciting story, successful gameplay innovations, better than «Vessel of Hatred». You can hear what else he has to say in the A Tech Affair Podcast (from 1:01:06):

Date: 28 April

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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