News + Trends 20 5

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 4.5.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (25 April to 3 May) for you.

Header image from left to right: «The Blood of Dawnwalker», «Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024», «Steam to Electric».

Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Alien Isolation Sequel» - it's been a long time

Sometimes all it takes is 25 seconds of dark footage to earn a place on this list. With a meaningless teaser, the studio Creative Assembly announces a sequel to «Alien Isolation». However, the mere fact that the game exists should be more than enough for «Alien» fans. The first game was released in 2014 and is still regarded as the best «Alien» game ever.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Shot One Fighters» - Roguelite-structured brawling

After watching the announcement trailer, I immediately fell in love with «Shot One Fighters». The colourful graphics, the quirky characters, the music... it all looks so great. The gameplay also grabs me. «Shot One Fighters» is a single-player fighting game wrapped up in a roguelite structure. With each run, you unlock new moves, combos and defensive abilities. Thanks to the simple controls, the game should also be suitable for beginners despite its depth of gameplay. If you like what you see, you can support the game at Kickstarter.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Midnight Watcher: Village» - Safety first

The trailer reminds me a little of «Firewatch» - only much, much creepier. You take on the role of a «Midnight Watcher» who is stationed in an abandoned Siberian village. Instead of a cosy job as a security officer, hellish nights await you, which you must somehow survive.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Beware of the Cartographer!» - Google Maps DIY

You play a cartographer who explores a mysterious land between two hostile kingdoms in the Age of Enlightenment. Along the way, you get to know the locals and try to fulfil their wishes. The trailer for the point-and-click adventure game is particularly impressive with its cute graphic style.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC

«Steam to Electric» - crazy

Galaxy Grove, the studio behind «Station to Station» and «Town to City», is back with a new voxel-based sim game. « Steam to Electric» is a tycoon railway simulation in which you build an efficient rail network, transport passengers and master the transition from steam to electric trains. The absurd trains that appear in the trailer are particularly exciting. The crazy rocket train or the propeller monorail are not made up, but are based on real historical machines.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«The Blood of Dawnwalker» - finally a release date

One of my most anticipated games of the year is back with a one-hour showcase.

First things first: there's finally a release date. It will be released on 3 September. The developers also provide exciting insights into the development of the action role-playing game. You can find out more about the open-world design in medieval vampire Europe, important story elements, gameplay mechanics and the motion capture process. It's worth taking a look!

No time for the long showcase? Watch the gameplay reveal of the open world in this video.

Two aspects make exploring the open world unique: At night, the protagonist Coen gains vampire superpowers that he can use in combat and to move around. He can easily run up walls or transform into a wolf in order to make faster progress. Another special feature: the game has a countdown. Coen has to save his family within 30 days - important quests and some other important actions make the time pass. So you can't dawdle around forever.

In the story trailer, you can see why Coen has to save his family and what the power-hungry and bloodthirsty vampires are all about:

What awaits you in the chic Collector's Edition can be seen in this overview:

You can find our first impressions from last year's Gamescom in this article:

Background information "The Blood of the Dawnwalker" preview: not an anaemic "The Witcher" clone by Philipp Rüegg

Date: 3 September

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Star Wars: Galactic Racer» - Now THIS is podracing

The «Star Wars» racer also reveals a release date in the new trailer. Apart from some exclusive content from the deluxe version, there's nothing new to see in the video. The title still looks great. Even though I have now given up on «Star Wars» as a franchise (too many mediocre to bad series and films), I will give the racing game a chance. For nostalgic reasons alone.

Date: 6 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«ShatterRush» - fine, I'll just do it myself

Respawn's «Titanfall» games are still regarded by shooter fans as two of the best representatives of the genre. However, a new game seems unlikely. If publisher EA isn't up for it, indies like Tetra Studios will have to step in. «With its dynamic parkour movement and giant mechs, ShatterRush» is very reminiscent of Respawn's legendary shooter. You can now register for a free pre-alpha test phase.

Date: ????

Released for: PC

«Heavy Metal Death Can» - Resident Submarine

Oldschool «Resident Evil»-Survival horror on a submarine? Hell yes! The heavy metal soundtrack also gives the trailer a very unique flavour.

Date: 28 May

Released for: PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.

«Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: PS VR2 update» - in the thick of it instead of just being there

From now on, Playstation fans can also make the virtual skies unsafe in VR mode. With the free update, you can fly in 125 different aeroplanes from a first-person perspective.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5

«Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold» - the next chapter, also on the go

Square Enix announces the sixth major expansion for the MMORPG «Final Fantasy XIV». The update brings quite a lot with it. Among other things: new regions, dungeons and cities, new jobs, new allies and a revised combat system.

The publisher also reveals that a Switch 2 version of the game will be released in August. However, there is a big catch: you cannot play the game with an existing subscription (Playstation, Xbox or PC), but have to purchase an additional plan. This is due to Nintendo's strict requirements.

Also announced was a crossover with the anime «Neon Genesis Evangelion». This is an alliance raid series for 24 players that will be released as part of the «Evercold» update.

Date: January 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«PowerWash Simulator 2: Star Wars Pack» - may the pressure washer be with you

And again «Star Wars». This time as crossover DLC in «Powerwash Simulator 2». If you've always wanted to clean an X-Wing with a pressure washer, this paid update is a dream come true.

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Arc Raiders: Riven Tides Update» - not so good?

With the big «Riven Tides» update, the extraction shooter «Arc Raiders» is getting one of its biggest updates yet - including a new map. The cinematic trailer is great, but the Steam ratings following the release of the update are less so. The Community is annoyed about numerous balancing adjustments that are causing frustration. However, this doesn't seem to be hurting the popularity of the title.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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