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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 4.7.2026

The editors have collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (June 27 to July 4) for you.

On the cover picture from left to right: "Sandcastle", "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered", "Anno 117: Pax Romana – The Hippodrome".

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

"The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered"

Okay, strictly speaking, this isn't a new announcement. But the "Oblivion" remaster making the jump to the Switch 2 is a big deal, so I'm including the trailer here anyway.

Especially cool: the entire game will be released on a cartridge. No game key card. No code-in-a-box.

Are you listening, Sony? A real, physical game.

Date: August 11

Releases for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Guns of Eschaton"

A Soulslike shooter with a Wild West setting. The art design is by Viktor Antonov, who passed away in 2025 and also worked on "Half Life 2" and "Dishonored". It looks refreshingly different. I probably won't have the nerves for this genre combination.

Date: ???

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"League of Legends: Classic"

"League of Legends" is bringing back a classic game mode. You'll find out exactly what that means at the MSI Finals on July 11.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"Adhain"

"We have 'Black & White' at home."

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been presented and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced"

The new trailer for the "Black Flag" remake shows what players can expect on the PS5 Pro. It looks beautiful. As someone who missed the original (Shame, Shame, Shame), I'm in.

Date: July 9

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Sandcastle"

I have rarely seen such a relaxing and satisfying trailer. Not much happens. I see someone building cute, little sandcastles. But the sounds... ahh, wonderful. The beautiful water... holiday mood. Looks like the ultimate game for relaxation.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"Onimusha: Way of the Sword"

Capcom shows new gameplay impressions for the sword action game "Onimusha". In addition, the title has been moved forward. Instead of September 25, the game will now be released on September 4. A nice surprise.

Date: September 4

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

"Nivalis Nights"

A beautiful cyberpunk life sim. With the new, colorful trailer, there's also a release date for the first time. Unfortunately, it's in the hellish month of September.

Date: September 29

Releases for: PC

"Turok: Origins"

The new "Turok" game shows fresh gameplay. It looks cool, but the multiplayer focus makes me skeptical.

Date: Late 2026

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

"Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls"

The fighting game introduces another team: the Samurai Outriders. Ghost Rider, Blade, Loki, and Deadpool are included.

Date: August 6

Releases for: PS5, PC

"Splatoon Raiders"

In a "Splatoon Raiders Direct", Nintendo shows how the upcoming "Splatoon" spinoff plays. You can read my first impressions here:

Date: July 23

Releases for: Switch 2

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

"Anno 117: Pax Romana – The Hippodrome"

The new DLC for "Anno 117: Pax Romana" introduces the game's largest building to date: the Hippodrome. This structure not only looks incredibly large but also requires extensive preparation, strategy, and resources to build.

Date: ???

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"The Crew: Motorfest"

Did you know that besides the top dog "Forza Horizon", there's another open-world racing game that looks great, gets updates for years, and has a loyal fanbase? "The Crew: Motorfest" celebrates its tenth season with a nice trailer.

I tested the game at launch four years ago and had a lot of fun with it. Maybe I should check it out again.

Review The Crew Motorfest review: virtual racing vacations in Hawaii Domagoj Belancic 22 16

Date: Available now

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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