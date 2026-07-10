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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 11.7.2026

The editors have collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (July 4th to July 11th) for you.

On the cover picture from left to right: "The Henchmen", "Dune: Awakening", "The Cloudrooms".

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

"Vampirium: 1997"

Who needs graphics? This gameplay walkthrough for "Vampirium: 1997" shows an extremely minimalist user interface, with lots of text and subtle visual accents. Gameplay-wise, you can expect an "immersive sandbox" where you can solve missions in many different ways. Refreshingly different.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"In Tenebris"

We're sticking with minimalist graphics. In this game, you are blind and navigate using echolocation. The more noise you make, the more likely enemies are to hear you. Great idea for a horror game!

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"King in the Mountain"

And on we go with minimalism. The trailer for "King in the Mountain" is reminiscent of games like "Dwarf Fortress". You play an exiled king in a mountain who wants to regain power with gold, gems, and artifacts.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been announced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

"Orbitals"

This co-op game looks like an old-school anime. In the trailer, you'll see the opening sequence. You can read what else the game has to offer in Franziska's preview report:

Date: September 3

Releases for: Switch 2

"Transport Fever 3"

Urban Games presents a new gameplay video for "Transport Fever 3". Train fans can look forward to a smoother interface, sophisticated environmental features, and full mod support right at release. However, a release date is still missing. You can read more about the game in this news article:

News + Trends New details on "Transport Fever 3": Urban Games is working on the finishing touches Debora Pape 8 5

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"Cloudrooms"

Like the Backrooms, but above the clouds. You are trapped in a "liminal space" and must escape by searching for small anomalies. The trailer suggests that the title plays somewhat like "Exit 8".

Date: July 21

Releases for: PC

"The Henchmen"

"We have 'GTA' at home."

Date: Available now

Releases for: PC

"Dreadwoods Gatekeeper"

You play a gatekeeper at a remote outpost and decide who can enter and who cannot. The trailer suggests that a lot of crazy stuff awaits you.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3"

Fancy "Dragon Ball"? The new "Xenoverse" game shows deeper impressions of the gameplay and combat system in the new trailer. Looks great. Franziska agrees, having already captured her first impressions in this preview:

Background information Become a Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Franziska Behner-Thang 9 1

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

"Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations"

A deep dive into the "Doom: The Dark Ages" DLC "Revelations". My impression: Yep, looks like "Doom". I wish the employees of id Software all the best with it – after all, their studio was particularly hard hit by the latest wave of Microsoft layoffs.

Date: Available now

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Dune Awakening"

Funcom's "Dune" MMO is making the leap to consoles. With the port, the game also receives a major update, also for PC. The most significant new feature is a single-player mode. You can find out what else to expect in the video.

You can read Phil's impressions of the PC version in this article:

Background information Dune: Awakening is gripping and overwhelming Philipp Rüegg 69 28

Date: September 22

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, already available for PC

"The Alters: The Last Variable"

The unusual sci-fi survival game receives an approximately 20-hour (!) expansion. You can read what colleague Kevin thinks about the base game in his review:

Review Between construction simulation and survival adventure: "The Alters" tested Kevin Hofer 6 3

Date: July 13

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Cronos: Lazarus"

Whoohoo! The excellent "Cronos: The New Dawn" is also getting an expansion. It is supposed to be significantly more action-oriented than the original. If you haven't played the game yet, you should definitely catch up – a must for all horror fans.

Review "Cronos: The New Dawn" tested: a terrifying, almost perfect horror masterpiece Domagoj Belancic 27 9

Date: Late 2026

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

"Tetris 99"

Hmm, maybe I should play a round of "Tetris 99" again. In the new Cup Event, there's a fancy "Star Fox" skin as a reward.

Date: Until July 13

Releases for: Switch

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