The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 11.10.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (3 October to 10 October) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory», «Cat Isle», «Dino Lords».

This week's trailer overview features surprises from Nintendo, exciting indie gems, dinosaurs and the return of «Assassin's Creed Mirage».

All important trailers, new announcements and highlights are summarised below

New announcements

These games were newly announced last week:

«Close to You» / «Pikmin» - what's Nintendo up to?

Okay, strictly speaking this isn't an announcement of a new game. I'm still not really sure what it is. But from the beginning.

Nintendo confused its fans on Tuesday with a video that they posted on their social media channels without comment. It shows a baby playing with objects that move as if by magic.

What the...! Is Nintendo making Pixar films now? Many fans have surmised that the mysterious video has something to do with the game series «Pikmin» - partly because the music is very reminiscent of the games.

The fans' suspicions were confirmed on Wednesday. Nintendo published a new version of the trailer in its «Nintendo Today!» app. The small, colourful plant creatures were visible in this - they moved the dummy and other objects in the video.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has not uploaded the Pikmin version anywhere else. Instead, the company responded to X with a vague explanation about the mysterious videos:

«These are the first short films produced by Nintendo Pictures.

Nintendo Pictures will continue to explore new creative opportunities in video content».

Nintendo Pictures - formerly Dynamo Pictures - is an animation studio that was acquired by Nintendo in 2022. Until now, the studio has mainly been used in supporting functions for animations, cutscenes and assets in the development of Nintendo games. It is quite possible that the company will also produce more short films in the future.

«Mario & Wario» - for the first time outside Japan

In one of their update videos for the «Nintendo Switch Online» subscription, Nintendo provides another surprise. Three new games are now available in the SNES retro catalogue. In addition to «Bubsy» and «Fatal Fury», «Mario & Wario» also does the honours.

The special thing about this puzzle platformer is that it has never been released outside of Japan! A mouse or the mouse function of the Switch 2 controller is also required to play. You control a fairy who has to help a «blind» Mario to wander through levels unscathed.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

«Baphomet's Curse - Mirrors of Darkness: Reforged» - the classic returns

After the successful 4K remaster of the first instalment, the sequel is now getting the same makeover. The adventure game was originally released in 1997. You uncover a dark conspiracy involving drug cartels and the ancient Mayan culture.

Date: Early 2026

Released for: «consoles» and PC

«Gnaw» - Dino platformer

Dinosaurs, jazz music and hand-drawn graphics. That's enough to convince me of this charming 2D platformer.

Date: Early 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, macOS

«Villainy» - find the culprit

«Villainy» is a social deduction game à la «Among Us». The special twist: There are different playable classes that score points with different special abilities - regardless of who the culprit is.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Cat Isle» - psspsspsspsssss

A cozy Management game with a magical pixel look. You transform a small island in the middle of the sea into a paradise for cats. The whole thing is inspired by real «cat islands» in Japan. Sweet sweet sweet!

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory» - Ubisoft is giving away a free update

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of «Assassin's Creed Mirage», Ubisoft is releasing a free update in November. This includes a new story, a new game area and gameplay mechanics that fans have been wishing for (back) for a long time. Wow, not bad!

Date: 18 November

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

«Crimson Desert» - in-depth gameplay insights

The South Korean studio Pearl Abyss shows new impressions of its upcoming open-world action adventure via IGN. The title is set in the same universe as the MMORPG «Black Desert Online». The game was originally due to be released at the end of 2025 - judging by the action-packed gameplay, the postponement seems to have done the game some good.

Date: 29 March 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, mac OS

«Code Vein 2» - new story impressions

Bandai Namco's anime-style souls game shows in-depth insights into the game's epic story in a new trailer. Looks beautiful, colourful and brutal - like its predecessor, only better. However, you'll have to be patient a little longer until the release.

Date: 30 January 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Dino Lords» - Giant lizards in the Middle Ages

A real-time strategy game set in the Middle Ages, but with dinosaurs. Does «Dino Lords» need any more selling points? I don't think so. If you want to take a look at the game before launch, you can register for the closed alpha on Steam.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions» - intergalactic adventures

This is a spin-off of the base-building game «Astroneer». Alone or in co-op, you explore the vastness of space with your space station and explore various planets. You have numerous high-tech tools at your disposal. See real gameplay for the first time in the new video.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

«Vampire Survivors» - back to the addiction

The addictive reverse bullet hell game «Vampire Survivors» is back with a free update. Now you can compete online with other vampire hunters... well, hunt vampires. A good reason to fall for the addiction again.

Date: Autumn 2025

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mac OS

«Don't Stop Girlypop!» - Attention, name change

An old-school arena shooter with an exaggerated girly glitter aesthetic. A new demo of the pink sensory overload is available on Steam. There has also been a name change - the game was previously called «Incolatus» and has now been renamed «Don't Stop Girlypop!».

Beware, only watch the trailer if you want a nasty earworm.

🎵 Don't! Stop! Girlypop! 🎵

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Empire in Decay» - Checkmate

«Empire in Decay» combines chess elements with deckbuilding and roguelike games. You can expect turn-based battles in a chic steampunk aesthetic. There is no release date - but you can already try out a demo on Steam.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

