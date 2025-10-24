The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

News + Trends
These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in October and November 2025
by Kim Muntinga
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (10/10 to 17/10) for you.
On the Header image, from left to right: «Assetto Corsa Rally», «No Man's Sky», «Battlefield 6».
Huiuiui, there was a lot going on in the gaming world this week. The editorial team almost drowned in the flood of new trailers and announcements.
This time, the trailer overview includes surprising announcements («Halo» on PS5!!!), exciting Switch 2 ports, scary games and lots of updates on previously released games. And finally, one of the most disturbing trailers I've seen recently.
These games were announced last week:
Long rumoured, now it's official. A remake of «Halo: Combat Evolved» is in the works and will be released - alongside the Xbox Series X/S and PC - also for PS5.
You can find all the information about the historical port in this news:
Here you can see a trailer for the remake:
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
«Fallout 4» is celebrating its tenth anniversary (damn, I'm getting old). Bethesda is giving the action RPG a «Anniversary Edition» with all official ad-ons and over 150 fan mods from the «Creation Club». Especially cool: The game is also being released on a Nintendo console for the first time. However, the Switch 2 will not be served until next year.
Date: 10 November
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 (2026), PC
Supernova Game Studios have surprisingly announced a new rally sim in collaboration with Kunos Simulazioni. The studio is known for the ultra-realistic racing simulations of the «Assetto Corsa» game series. «Assetto Corsa Rally» is now set to set new standards in the rally sector - with a revised physics engine and a specially customised version of Unreal Engine 5.
Date: 13 October (Early Access)
Released for: PC
Date: 2 December
Released for: Switch 2 (already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
To coincide with the spooky season, Nintendo is bringing a Gamecube classic to the Nintendo Switch online subscription. «Luigi's Mansion» is the first instalment in the acclaimed «Horror» series featuring the green-clad plumber.
Want more cute scary games? Colleague Kim has written an article about the best cute horror games.
Date: 30 October
Released for: Switch 2
«Dumb Ways to Die» is a party game with over 40 mini-games for up to four players. Did you know that the franchise was originally conceived as an advertising campaign for rail safety in Melbourne? Now you know.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
In the role of a private detective, you search for a missing musician in the abandoned town of Silver Pines. The game combines survival horror with Metroidvania elements, wrapped up in an atmosphere reminiscent of «Twin Peaks». Awesome
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Portuguese studio Ellipsis presents its first project. «Nightholme» is a PvPvE extraction game in which teams of three go on the hunt for supernatural monsters. Players can also transform themselves into monsters using potions. You can register for a closed beta at nightholme.com.
Date: ???
Released for: consoles and PC
You play a scientist who has to turn into a monster to save his own daughter. Beautiful pixel graphics. Speaking of which - colleague Cassie has just unveiled another pixel horror insider tip: «Look Outside».
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
A few weeks ago, I introduced you to «Kaiju Cleanup» in the weekly trailer overview. Now comes the next game with a similar concept. In «Kaiju Cleaner Simulator», however, you don't clean up the corpses of giant monsters alone, but in co-op mode.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline
If you want to test the game before launch, you can do so with an online multiplayer demo on these dates:
Two modes, which were already introduced in the first Direct presentation, are available to play. The classic racing mode «Air Ride» and the chaotic combat mode «City Trial», which is reminiscent of battle royale games.
Date: 20 November
Released for: Switch 2
The medieval RPG «Kingdom Come Deliverance 2» receives its third and final expansion. In this one, you become the assistant of a renowned healer. You are tasked with a secret mission in an ancient monastery and find yourself caught up in a web of intrigue and a mysterious plague.
Date: 11 November
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
After the successful launch of «Battlefield 6», the first season will start at the end of October. This will bring new weapons, maps and content for «Battlefield Portal» in three waves.
Date: 28 October
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
After the recently released «Voyager» update, the next free expansion for the never-ending space adventure from Hello Games is already here. Just in time for Halloween, you'll be transported to a spooky galaxy where you can find new parts for your ship. It's incredible how tirelessly the studio continues to work on this game.
Date: as of now
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mac
The incredibly cool-looking shooter in retro Disney style shows in-depth gameplay impressions in the new trailer. There is also a concrete release date for the first time. You'll have to be patient a little longer.
Date: 19 March 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
Out of the blue, Nintendo announces a free update for «Pikmin 4». The game was released in July 2023 for the Switch - read my test of the real-time strategy game here. In the expansion, you get a photo mode, disguises and new difficulty levels.
Date: November
Released for: Switch
The «Goat Simulator 3» is also getting an expansion - but not for free. In «Baadlands: Fury Road» you are transported to a post-apocalyptic, sandy world that is reminiscent of «Fallout», «Dune» and «Mad Max».
Date: 19 November
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Words cannot describe what can be seen in this launch date trailer. That's why I won't even try.
Date: 20 November
Released for: PC
A port has been rumoured for a long time, but now it's official. «Assassin's Creed Shadows» will also be released on Nintendo's next-gen handheld in December. Ubisoft has already done an excellent job with «Star Wars Outlaws» and proved that the small Switch 2 has a lot going for it graphically. So you can be excited about this port. You can read my review of the PS5 version of the game here.
The legendary game director Masahiro Sakurai invites you to the second Nintendo Direct, in which his new racing game is exclusively presented. The 60-minute presentation provides insights into two new game modes: «Top Ride» and «Road Trip». The former is familiar from the Gamecube original. You play the races from a top-down view - a bit like «Micro Machines». «Road Trip» is a story mode in which you complete numerous challenges with your driver to solve a mystery surrounding the magical vehicles.