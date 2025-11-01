News + Trends 3 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (24 October to 31 October) for you.

This week's trailer overview includes surprises from Nintendo and EA, beautiful horror games, hotly anticipated simulations and exciting updates to games that have already been released.

New announcements

«Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» - back to the island

In a complete surprise, Nintendo has announced a comprehensive update of the cozy life simulation «Animal Crossing: New Horizons» for the Switch 2. The original version was released for the Switch during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and was a welcome escape for many fans into a sweet world where foxes and rabbits literally say goodnight to each other.

The new Switch 2 edition offers the following advantages:

4K resolution

Mouse control for decorating and painting

A new megaphone item that you can use with the built-in microphone

Improved online functions (12 instead of 8 players, as well as integration of game chat - including microphone and camera)

A free update will also be released at the same time, which will benefit both Switch 1 and Switch 2 players. This includes:

A hotel on the beach, run by the boat captain's family - you have to decorate rooms to make the guests happy

new items, including Nintendo consoles, Lego objects and items from «The Legend of Zelda» and «Splatoon»

A clean-up function that allows you to easily clear parts of your island

A new dream world that you can decorate independently of your island

Date: 15 January 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Battlefield Redsec»: free Battle Royale

A few weeks after the successful launch of «Battlefield 6», EA is doubling down and releasing a free battle royale mode with «Redsec». You don't need to own the main game to play it.

Date: already available

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Florist» - beautiful horror

I've always known it. Plants are creepy. The way they take root in their pots, grow and ... vegetate. Disgusting. The developer studio Unclear Games is of the same opinion. With «The Florist», they have announced a horror title in which various flowers and grasses are out to get you. A little reminiscent of «Resident Evil».

No power to the flowers!

Date: 27 February 2026

Released for: Consoles and PC

«Loulan» - a nostalgic mix

Take a pinch of «Prince of Persia» and mix it with nostalgic «God of War» vibes. The result: «Loulan». A game that comes from Sony's «China Hero Project» and will be released exclusively for the PS5. We can only hope that this game will be better than the last China game for Sony's console.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, PC

«Project Tal» - Action RPG from South Korea

Even we make mistakes. Last week, the announcement trailer for «Project Tal» slipped through our fingers. Too bad, because the video looks absolutely spectacular. Beautiful landscapes, bloody battles and flying sequences on giant bird creatures. The game is said to be heavily inspired by Korean mythology. It will probably be a while before the release.

Date:????

Released for: PS5, PC

Trailer updates for previously announced games

«Resident Evil: Requiem» - Maggie Robertson creates hype

Capcom's horror blockbuster returns with a «briefing» that looks back at the history of the game series. A little refresher to get you into the story of the ninth instalment when it's released in February next year. The video is hosted by Maggie Robertson, who played the bezaubernde terrifying Lady Dimitrescu in «Resident Evil Village».

Date: 27 February 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Transport Fever 3» - first in-game trailer

The Swiss studio Urban Games presents all kinds of vehicles in the first in-game trailer for «Transport Fever 3». Over 275 models have made it into the latest instalment of the popular transport simulation series

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes» - a new perspective

Around two years after the launch of Ubisoft's «Avatar» game, the adaptation of James Cameron's blockbuster is getting a paid update. «From the Ashes» offers a new story based on the third instalment of the saga, «Avatar: Fire and Ash». In addition, the combat system has been revised and there is now also a third-person perspective. The expansion will be released in time for the cinema release of the third film in December.

Date: 19 December

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Aphelion» - stranded on an alien planet

The studio Don't Nod, known for «Life is Strange» and «Jusant», gives new insights into its sci-fi adventure game. You are stranded on an alien planet and have to fight for survival. The monster at the end reminds me of the smoke monster from «Lost». Interesting.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Vampire Survivors: Ante Chamber» - crazy crossover

Following the free online co-op update comes the next expansion for the addictive game that virtually founded a new genre with its «Reverse Bullethell» concept. With «Ante Chamber» the world of the poker roguelike «Balatro» is making its way into the vampire game. What an awesome crossover.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac, Android, iOS

«Routine» - is the game finally coming?

The horror game «Routine» was originally announced by studio Lunar Software in 2012 and was due to be released in 2013. After financial problems and internal dissatisfaction with the direction in which the game was developing, production was cancelled.

In 2022, the studio dug up the abandoned project and relaunched it under a new publisher. The result: a dark horror experience on an abandoned moon station full of creepy robots. A release date is revealed for the first time in the new trailer.

Date: 4 December

Released for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Timberborn» - Nice Beaver

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Sledding Game» - just chill out

A project by a solo developer that I've been following for a long time. The concept is simple: you meet up with your friends to go sledging together. Or you can chill out in the lodge, where you can sing karaoke, play darts or sip a hot coffee. Curling, snowball fights or simply sitting around the campfire and chatting are also possible. A wonderfully unconventional game concept.

In the new trailer, the developer announces that his favourite project is now also available on Xbox and in Game Pass. That makes me happy for him. The world needs more games where you can just chill out with funny frogs.

Date: ???

Released for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

