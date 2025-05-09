News + Trends 6 0

The new Book-Tonies offer listening fun for the grown-ups among the little ones

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 9.5.2025

Tonies is expanding its range and targeting older children. The new range focuses on children's book classics and bestsellers.

The Book-Tonies are a new category of audio figures for the Toniebox. The new Tonies are designed to offer older children (from primary school age) more complex stories with more depth. Instead of short stories or songs to sing along to, there will be audio books from this month onwards.

The Book-Tonies also differ visually to suit this target group. The manufacturer has dispensed with the colourful little figures here.

The Book-Tonies have a rather sober design.

Source: Tonies

The launch offer includes eleven different Book-Tonies, three of which I will briefly introduce to you.

Conni moves on to secondary school

The «time» once wrote: «Children love Conni. Parents hate her.» The books about Conni Klawitter and her family are a permanent fixture in many children's rooms. «Conni & Co» is for children aged 10 and up and tells the story of the transition to secondary school.

In Conni & Co, kids follow the heroine's transition to secondary school.

Source: Tonies

A new class and the «head bitch» Janette await Conni. And then her friendship with her best friend Anna is also put to the test. The 170-minute running time will probably fly by for the children.

Once around the world

Actress Annette Frier retells the classic «Around the world in 80 days» in a free and child-friendly way. The children learn about the wager made by Phileas Fogg, who embarks on an exciting journey with his servant Passepartout. Obstacles keep getting in their way, but time is of the essence. And then there's a detective who is following Mr Fogg because he thinks he's a bank robber. 180 exciting minutes.

Adults know the story, of course. But for the children, a new world is waiting to be circumnavigated in 80 days.

Source: Tonies

The hunt for the white whale adapted for children

«Moby Dick» is another classic that has been adapted for children. Stefan Kaminski narrates the story of Ishmael, who dreams of a white whale and hires on a ship to find it. It is the ship of Captain Ahab, who is determined to catch Moby Dick. 180 minutes of entertainment await young and old budding literature fans alike.

The story of the whale is a classic of world literature, retold in a child-friendly way.

Source: Tonies

The design of the characters, the playing times and the selection of the first stories make it clear that Tonies aims to bridge the gap between pure children's audio plays and more sophisticated stories for older children with the new product.

Header image: Tonies

