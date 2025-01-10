The new generation of robotic lawnmowers relies on AI

A new generation of robotic lawnmowers from various manufacturers was on show at CES 2025. AI improves navigation and is designed to better protect wild and domestic animals.

Artificial intelligence is now also transforming lawn care. In the new generation of robotic mowers, manufacturers are using AI systems to improve navigation and safety. At the CES in Las Vegas, four suppliers presented their new AI-supported models and model series respectively. model series were presented.

The Mammotion analyses the terrain with AI

The "UltraSense AI Vision System" is at the centre of the Mammotion line-up. The models' AI creates virtual maps of lawns by analysing them itself. Manual intervention should no longer be necessary. The AI has also been trained to recognise over 100 types of objects as obstacles.

Thanks to AI, the LUBA 2 AWD no longer requires manual exploration

The flagship of the new devices is the "LUBA 2 AWD", which recognises obstacles from a size of just under 7.5 centimetres. The robot can manage up to 1500 square metres of lawn per battery charge.

Segway's Navimow X3 provides real-time insights for mowing

Segway's new X3 series utilises AI in several ways: the navigation system uses artificial intelligence to navigate precisely even in difficult terrain. The technology is used in places in the garden where satellite navigation reaches its limits: areas with dense tree cover or on narrow paths.

Segway also uses cameras and optical sensors ("VisionFence technology") to better recognise obstacles. A separate AI system is used to protect domestic and wild animals. Conservationists are critical of the use of robotic lawnmowers. Simple devices repeatedly encounter small animals, such as hedgehogs, which neither recognise the impending danger nor flee. In Germany, some municipalities are therefore in the process of reviewing temporary driving bans for the devices or, like the city of Cologne, have already issued such bans.

The X3 series promises real-time insights into the mowing process.

In addition to smart home integration with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, the X3 offers an integrated display for real-time insights into the mowing process. The series is set to go on sale in the USA in spring. It is currently not known when and whether it will also be launched in Europe.

Lymow One with AI and track drive

According to the plans of manufacturer Lymow, the "Lymow One" robotic lawnmower is set to replace the traditional lawnmower. The robot has a chain drive that should allow it to overcome obstacles up to 5 centimetres high and slopes of up to 45 degrees. The manufacturer also promises that the mower is also suitable for taller grass, as the Lymow uses a newly developed mulching blade unit.

Thanks to the chain drive, the Lymow One should also be able to manage inclines of 45 degrees

The Lymow One combines AI-based VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) technology with RTK (Real Time Kinematic) satellite positioning for precise navigation without boundary wires. The AI processes data from multiple sensors to avoid collisions and enables the automatic creation of different mowing patterns.

The robot has been announced for spring and is expected to cost around 3,000 dollars.

Ecovac's Goat series uses AI to recognise the environment

Ecovacs presented a whole range of new devices from its "Goat" models. The O series uses a combination of cameras and 3D ToF sensors for intelligent navigation. Time-of-Flight (ToF) measures the time it takes for light to return from a source to a target. This can be used to calculate the distance to the target.

The manufacturer calls its AI system for recognising obstacles and animals "Obstacle Avoidance".

These are the new models:

Goat O1200 RTK and Goat O800 RTK: Both models use RTK navigation and are designed for areas of up to 1200 or 800 square metres. The O1200 RTK also features electric cutting height adjustment.

Goat O500 Panorama: This does not require an RTK system and relies entirely on visual recognition of the lawn. The device is therefore more suitable for smaller gardens with a simple layout.

The Goat O500 from Ecovacs runs exclusively on sight without a satellite.

The A-Series for larger areas complements the portfolio with AI-supported laser navigation.