The new "La Prodigio Pro" from La Sportiva combines cushioning and stability

The Italian mountain sports brand La Sportiva is launching a new shoe for ultra trails: the "Prodigio Pro". Its midsole is designed to be responsive, fast and resilient.

Ultrarunners are crazy in their very own way. Where others have long since passed their pain threshold, for them the fun is just beginning. And this is the case for distances beyond the marathon distance: from 50 to almost 5000 kilometres. In most cases, there are also metres of altitude to conquer. Such endeavours require particularly hard-wearing shoes.

New shoe offers optimised midsole

The Italian mountain sports brand La Sportiva has just introduced just such a shoe with the "Prodigio Pro". It is the even more endurance-orientated brother of the "Prodigio" trail running shoe, which impressed me during test runs.

The centrepiece of the "Prodigio Pro" is the XFlow Speed midsole made from so-called super foam. Unlike the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) commonly used on the market, the XFlow Speed sole offers optimum cushioning, reactivity and stability thanks to a special plastic mixture, according to the manufacturer. At the same time, it is said to be around 18 per cent lighter than EVA soles. The "Prodigio Pro" weighs around 225 grams, making it a very lightweight trail running shoe.

Less strain on the feet

The midsole of the previous model already scored highly with its balanced combination of cushioning and stability. A high level of cushioning is particularly important on long runs to prevent foot fatigue and reduce stress on the joints. However, too much cushioning often results in a spongy running sensation that impairs balance.

According to La Sportiva, the interplay between cushioning and firmness in the XFlow Speed has also been improved thanks to feedback from ultrarunners such as the Eiger Ultra Trail 100k winner Andreas Reiterer. The shoe is designed to make it possible to run longer, faster and more effectively.

Ultrarunner Andreas Reiterer wore the «La Prodigio Pro» at the Lavaredo Ultra Trail 2024.

The drop, i.e. the difference between the heel and forefoot height, is six millimetres in the "Prodigio Pro". This means it is low enough not to put too much strain on the forefoot. It is also suitable for fast downhill running. The rubber-reinforced sides ensure increased stability in the midfoot area.

A shoe not just for the ultra running community

It is unlikely that the shoe will remain a niche product. Because longer running races are becoming increasingly popular. In the USA, the number of ultra events increased by almost 800 per cent between 2000 and 2023, according to the online portal IRunFar.com.

And even if you're not planning extremely long distances, a shoe with a good mix of cushioning and firmness can be just the thing for your trail adventures. Stay tuned for a practical test, which will be published here in the coming weeks.

